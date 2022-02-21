Inverness College UHI art lecturer Frank To scores double in London art world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness College UHI art lecturer Frank To scores double in London art world

By Louise Glen
February 21, 2022, 10:15 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 10:19 pm
Frank To creates artwork from the pen which is made of illegal firearms
Frank To creates artwork from the pen which is made of illegal firearms

Award-winning artist Frank To will be scoring a double whammy in his upcoming shows in London.

His work has caused an explosion of success as his gunpowder art pieces have been accepted to the prestigious Royal Society of British Artists’ annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London. 

He will be represented by Masterpiece.net, in conjunction with Strange Tracey and Gormley’s Fine Art, at this year’s Affordable Art Fair in Battersea Park, London.

Mr To is an art lecturer at Inverness College UHI. His unique gunpowder technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist.

Frank To and peace pastels artwork.

Captain of the Star Fleet is a collector

Fans include art critics and high-profile collectors alike, from actor Sir Patrick Stewart of Star Trek fame to New York-based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

Mr To said: “For me, being accepted by both the Royal Society of British Artists and Masterpiece.net is a celebration of my efforts during the two lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During those uncertain times, I dedicated a majority of my time on developing my drawing skills. I’ve mastered my craft and I think that the work that will be exhibited in London will show certain artistic and personal sides to me never shown before.”

He added: “I am pleased to have the London art scene wanting to exhibit my work, especially the recent pieces that show me pushing my limits further.

“I hope that my recent successes inspire other Scottish contemporary artists to showcase in London.”

What is the Royal Society of British Artists?

The Royal Society of British Artists is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill, concept and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing.

The Royal Society of British Artists holds an open submission exhibition in central London each year.

Founded in 1823, the Royal Society of British Artists was originally set up to rival the Royal Academy. Today the Society prides itself on exhibiting an eclectic mix of sculpture and paintings in all media.

The Affordable Art Fair

Taking place at Battersea Park, The Affordable Art Fair has firmly established itself as one largest art fairs in the UK.

With everything for sale between £50 and £7,500, and a fresh and friendly approach to contemporary art, a day out at the fair is described as the easiest and most enjoyable way to view and buy art from more than 100 galleries under one roof.

Mr To’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Royal Society of British Artists Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from March 3 to March 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal