Inverness College UHI art lecturer Frank To scores double in London art world

Award-winning artist Frank To will be scoring a double whammy in his upcoming shows in London.

His work has caused an explosion of success as his gunpowder art pieces have been accepted to the prestigious Royal Society of British Artists’ annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London.

He will be represented by Masterpiece.net, in conjunction with Strange Tracey and Gormley’s Fine Art, at this year’s Affordable Art Fair in Battersea Park, London.

Mr To is an art lecturer at Inverness College UHI. His unique gunpowder technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist.

Captain of the Star Fleet is a collector

Fans include art critics and high-profile collectors alike, from actor Sir Patrick Stewart of Star Trek fame to New York-based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

Mr To said: “For me, being accepted by both the Royal Society of British Artists and Masterpiece.net is a celebration of my efforts during the two lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During those uncertain times, I dedicated a majority of my time on developing my drawing skills. I’ve mastered my craft and I think that the work that will be exhibited in London will show certain artistic and personal sides to me never shown before.”

He added: “I am pleased to have the London art scene wanting to exhibit my work, especially the recent pieces that show me pushing my limits further.

“I hope that my recent successes inspire other Scottish contemporary artists to showcase in London.”

What is the Royal Society of British Artists?

The Royal Society of British Artists is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill, concept and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing.

The Royal Society of British Artists holds an open submission exhibition in central London each year.

Founded in 1823, the Royal Society of British Artists was originally set up to rival the Royal Academy. Today the Society prides itself on exhibiting an eclectic mix of sculpture and paintings in all media.

The Affordable Art Fair

Taking place at Battersea Park, The Affordable Art Fair has firmly established itself as one largest art fairs in the UK.

With everything for sale between £50 and £7,500, and a fresh and friendly approach to contemporary art, a day out at the fair is described as the easiest and most enjoyable way to view and buy art from more than 100 galleries under one roof.

Mr To’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Royal Society of British Artists Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from March 3 to March 12.