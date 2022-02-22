Inverness takeaway dubbed ‘serious threat to public safety’ has its licence suspended – but the owner is pledging to re-open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness takeaway dubbed ‘serious threat to public safety’ has its licence suspended – but the owner is pledging to re-open

By Stuart Findlay
February 22, 2022, 11:52 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:59 am
Zoom Takeaway owner Mohamed Afif appeared at Highland Council's licensing committee. Picture by Sandy McCook
Zoom Takeaway owner Mohamed Afif appeared at Highland Council's licensing committee. Picture by Sandy McCook

A takeaway has had its licence suspended by Highland councillors after a damning report called it a “serious threat to public safety”.

Environmental health officers raised serious concerns about Zoom Takeaway in Baron Taylor Street after carrying out an inspection.

Members of Highland Council’s licensing committee met this morning to decide the business’s fate.

After hearing from environmental health officer Patricia Sheldon and takeaway owner Mohamed Afif, the councillors unanimously decided to suspend Zoom’s licence.

That suspension remains in place until evidence is provided that improvements have been made.

What did the owner have to say?

Mr Afif appeared at the committee and told councillors he had submitted all the documentation they needed.

While waving papers at the screen, he said: “They did ask me to clean the place and I did. Everything they asked for, I made this happen.

“I have been in the catering business for 25 years, I was a chef.

“Come any time to visit the place.”

The takeaway is in Baron Taylor Street in Inverness. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith

Ms Sheldon’s report outlined a number of areas where Zoom had fallen short.

During previous inspections in 2019, officers called the standard of cleaning “poor”.

Some items – like lettuce and coleslaw – were not being refrigerated.

There were also no records to show that the temperature of meat products was being checked before it was served.

Ms Sheldon told the committee today: “We will not be visiting again until the right documentation is sent.

“We haven’t revisited because in the past, Mr Afif has said he has complied and that was not the case.

“It’s in his own interests to submit a comprehensive plan to us, showing he has met the criteria.”

The background

A complaint was made about Zoom last year, prompting environmental health to carry out an inspection on September 15.

The report said: “A poor standard of food hygiene and safety was observed at the business.

“Consequently, three hygiene improvement notices were served.

“These notices were served to secure an improvement in cleaning and hygiene, plan and implement a food safety management system and undertake an allergen assessment.”

A further visit was made by environmental health in October.

A small improvement in hygiene had been made but two of the three complaints remained in place.

Officers returned three times in January 2022 but each time, the food hygiene and safety was described as “unsatisfactory”.

A remedial action notice was served on Mr Afif.

That meant the business was stopped from operating until it complied with food safety requirements.

What did the councillors decide?

There were also concerns raised about the business’s gas and pipework maintenance, but steps have been taken to address this.

Licensing committee chairman Andrew Jarvie said it appeared that Mr Afif had taken some action, but it was still “falling short of what environmental has asked for”.

He said: “This has been running for quite some time.

“I would propose the licence suspension is continued with immediate effect.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“The management plan has not yet been received and the level of compliance with food safety regulations has not been demonstrated.”

The other councillors agreed with Mr Jarvie’s assessment.

Mr Afif replied: “I’m happy to deal with them until they’re happy.

“It’s no problem for me, what can I say?”

