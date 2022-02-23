Train line reopens after earlier landslip on Far North and Kyle of Lochalsh routes By Louise Glen February 23, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 4:00 pm The landslip that caused major disruption on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick earlier. Picture by Network Rail. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up ScotRail has said that the rail line north of Inverness has now reopened after an earlier landslip. Services were cancelled after 1pm for Network Rail to investigate the landslip at Clunes. A spokesman has confirmed the line has now reopened. Landslip closed rail line at Muir of Ord. Picture supplied by Network Rail. Both the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, and Inverness to Wick service were cancelled for the investigations to take place. The landslip was between Dingwall and Muir of Ord. NEW: We're unable to run trains between Inverness and Muir of Ord for now due to a reported landslip. ^Angus https://t.co/f13pyyddZ6 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 23, 2022 West coast line was also cancelled earlier today Train services on the west coast line were also cancelled earlier today. A tree had fallen on the line at Dalmuir. The tree has now been removed. ScotRail said “check ahead” for any disruptions to services. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fallen tree blocks ScotRail route from Oban and Mallaig to Glasgow Further travel disruption across UK after storm Storm Eunice is here: All you need to know about travel disruptions in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands Storm Dudley: Trains cancelled as weather causes widespread disruption across country