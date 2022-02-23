Train line reopens after earlier landslip on Far North and Kyle of Lochalsh routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train line reopens after earlier landslip on Far North and Kyle of Lochalsh routes

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 4:00 pm
The landslip that caused major disruption on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick earlier. Picture by Network Rail.
The landslip that caused major disruption on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick earlier. Picture by Network Rail.

ScotRail has said that the rail line north of Inverness has now reopened after an earlier landslip.

Services were cancelled after 1pm for Network Rail to investigate the landslip at Clunes.

A spokesman has confirmed the line has now reopened.

Landslip closed rail line at Muir of Ord. Picture supplied by Network Rail.

Both the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, and Inverness to Wick service were cancelled for the investigations to take place.

The landslip was between Dingwall and Muir of Ord.

 

West coast line was also cancelled earlier today

Train services on the west coast line were also cancelled earlier today. A tree had fallen on the line at Dalmuir. The tree has now been removed.

ScotRail said “check ahead” for any disruptions to services.

 

 

