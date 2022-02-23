Train line reopens after earlier landslip on Far North and Kyle of Lochalsh routes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has said that the rail line north of Inverness has now reopened after an earlier landslip.

Services were cancelled after 1pm for Network Rail to investigate the landslip at Clunes.

A spokesman has confirmed the line has now reopened.

Both the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, and Inverness to Wick service were cancelled for the investigations to take place.

The landslip was between Dingwall and Muir of Ord.

NEW: We're unable to run trains between Inverness and Muir of Ord for now due to a reported landslip. ^Angus https://t.co/f13pyyddZ6 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 23, 2022

West coast line was also cancelled earlier today

Train services on the west coast line were also cancelled earlier today. A tree had fallen on the line at Dalmuir. The tree has now been removed.

ScotRail said “check ahead” for any disruptions to services.