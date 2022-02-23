Raigmore Hospital ward closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland has announced that Ward 4A located at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has closed due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

The health board has described the outbreak as a “small number of Covid cases”.

However, the decision was made to close the ward to new admissions and visitors.

This was to ensure that the spread of Covid could be contained more effectively.

Ward 4A is located in Zone 7 of the hospital alongside other wards and the children’s unit.

Previous patients on the ward are being assessed and monitored with normal in-patient care continuing while the ward is closed.

Circulation of Covid-19 in the Highlands is still high, with 521 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.]

Patients in hospitals in the Highlands has risen from 38 yesterday to 42 today.

The appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been taken, with close contacts being identified and updated on the situation with relevant advice.

The health board has reminded visitors to Raigmore Hospital to make necessary arrangements with hospital staff to visit loved ones and should stay home if they display symptoms of Covid-19.