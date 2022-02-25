Let the sausage rolls roll: Greggs opens first branch in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Popular bakery chain Greggs has finally arrived in the Highlands with its first branch in Inverness.

The store is inside the Esso MFG Kessock filling station on Longman Road and is the furthest north Greggs has ventured in the UK so far.

It opened at 7am on Thursday February 24, primed and ready with piping hot bakes.

Fans will now be able to get their hands on their infamous sausage rolls between 6am and 5pm, whether they prefer the exotic veggie version or are loyal to the classic.

Before the Inverness branch opened, the nearest place Greggs fans could get their fancies fix was along the A96 in Elgin.

Greggs vs Harry Gow vs Ashers

Harry Gow and Ashers are the dominant baking forces across much of the Highlands.

With the news that Greggs was making the move up north last year, director of Harry Gow, Fraser Gow, squashed assumptions that there would be a pastry wrapped fight.

“When news of Greggs’ arrival in Moray hit social media, a lot of people thought we were about to start a bunfight,” said director Fraser Gow.

“But as the first ever – and only two-time – Scottish Baker of the Year we’re confident we’ve got nothing to prove.

“Anything that gets people excited about the joy of a tasty cake or a nice, hot pie is good in our books.”

Ali Asher, director of Ashers, felt strongly that he wouldn’t be losing customers to the bakery giants of the south.

He said: “I’m sure Greggs will have done their sums. But it’s a long way to come for a relatively low population base.

“They can no doubt subsidise it as part of a huge group but I’m confident the vast majority of customers will stick with their local bakers.”