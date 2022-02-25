Let the sausage rolls roll: Greggs opens first branch in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Let the sausage rolls roll: Greggs opens first branch in Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
February 25, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:23 pm
The new Greggs location on Longman Road. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The new Greggs location on Longman Road. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Popular bakery chain Greggs has finally arrived in the Highlands with its first branch in Inverness.

The store is inside the Esso MFG Kessock filling station on Longman Road and is the furthest north Greggs has ventured in the UK so far.

It opened at 7am on Thursday February 24, primed and ready with piping hot bakes.

Fans will now be able to get their hands on their infamous sausage rolls between 6am and 5pm, whether they prefer the exotic veggie version or are loyal to the classic.

Before the Inverness branch opened, the nearest place Greggs fans could get their fancies fix was along the A96 in Elgin.

The new Greggs on Longman Road. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Greggs vs Harry Gow vs Ashers

Harry Gow and Ashers are the dominant baking forces across much of the Highlands.

With the news that Greggs was making the move up north last year, director of Harry Gow, Fraser Gow, squashed assumptions that there would be a pastry wrapped fight.

“When news of Greggs’ arrival in Moray hit social media, a lot of people thought we were about to start a bunfight,” said director Fraser Gow.

“But as the first ever – and only two-time – Scottish Baker of the Year we’re confident we’ve got nothing to prove.

“Anything that gets people excited about the joy of a tasty cake or a nice, hot pie is good in our books.”

Alister Asher and Fraser Gow.

Ali Asher, director of Ashers, felt strongly that he wouldn’t be losing customers to the bakery giants of the south.

He said: “I’m sure Greggs will have done their sums. But it’s a long way to come for a relatively low population base.

“They can no doubt subsidise it as part of a huge group but I’m confident the vast majority of customers will stick with their local bakers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal