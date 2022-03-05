Vigil for people of Ukraine held in Inverness city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 100 people attended a vigil in Inverness city centre today to show their support for the people of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukraine as part of an invasion of the country.

Even after many countries condemned the move and slapped Russia with economic sanctions, Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This has led to over one million people fleeing the country and into neighbouring Poland, Romania and Moldova.

Across the north and north-east organisations have been raising funds and collecting supplies to send to these countries to help Ukrainian refugees.

A vigil was held on March 5 at Falcon Square in Inverness city centre to protest against the war in Ukraine and show solidarity for the people who have been displaced.

Over 100 people gathered to hear stories from speakers including Kasia Pogovzinska, owner of the Saffron Oriental shop in Inverness, who spoke about the struggles to send supplies to Poland because of Brexit.

Brexit has made it harder to send items to European countries and has hampered efforts to send aid to Ukrainian refugees.

One gentleman, Petro Wychrij, took the microphone and sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

A vigil for the people of Ukraine was held in Falcon Square, Inverness.

A previous vigil was held last weekend in Inverness at the start of the invasion but noting that things had since gotten worse, organiser Anne Thomas decided to hold another this weekend.

She said: “We felt the situation had gotten even worse since last Saturday and people wanted to come together, in solidarity for the people of Ukraine and to show our support.

“We had several speakers who talked about what people could be doing to help through collecting funds or writing to their local representative to try to ease the situation of refugees coming to this country.

“At the moment, it is still very restrictive with people finding it hard to get through the process.”

People who attended the protest were encouraged to donate and raised around £300 on the day to go towards Highland Support Refugees.

Ms Thomas added: “I think the Highlands is very welcoming, and there is a huge support to try and find some way of welcoming refugees, with people keen to host them if they were allowed to do so.

“There are a lot of connections in Highland with eastern countries so there is a strong sense of people wanting to do something to help.”

To find out where you can donate supplies to help the people of Ukraine, click here.