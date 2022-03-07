‘A legacy for the rest of this century and beyond’: £35 million renovation of Inverness Castle takes another step forward as contractor appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘A legacy for the rest of this century and beyond’: £35 million renovation of Inverness Castle takes another step forward as contractor appointed

By Chris MacLennan
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kate Forbes MSP at what will become the main entrance to the renovated Inverness Castle
Kate Forbes MSP at what will become the main entrance to the renovated Inverness Castle

The major overhaul of Inverness Castle into a world-class tourism destination has taken a giant leap forward as the main contractor for the project has been announced.

Bancon Construction has been entrusted with the next phase of the £35.5 million project.

The grade-A listed building previously served as the city’s court and, despite its history spanning hundreds of years, few have been able to see inside.

An artist’s impression of Inverness Castle garden and public walkway.

Bancon, which boasts more than 40 years’ experience in the construction trade, will now oversee work for the next two-and-a-half-years.

Doors to the building’s original front entrance, in the South Tower, will open to the public in 2025.

Feather in the cap moment for Bancon

Bancon’s recent projects include the refurbishment and restoration of Midmills College in Inverness, the redevelopment of Aberdeen Science Centre and the redesign of Cardhu Distillery.

Managing director Allan Clow said: “We are really excited and really proud to be appointed as the contractor for Inverness Castle.

“It is a really high-profile job and we really look forward to converting this fantastic old building into a world-class visitor attraction.

“To be awarded such a prestigious project, it is a real feather in the cap for Bancon.”

275 jobs could be created across the region

A major economic boom is anticipated with estimates suggesting the redevelopment could pull in almost £14m each year.

It is hoped turning Inverness Castle into a major attraction will encourage more visitors and for longer stays.

A jobs boost is also expected with the creation of 275 full-time-equivalent jobs across the north.

The Scottish Government has provided £15m towards the project, aided by a further £3m from the UK Government.

Intrigued Highlanders can now see behind castle doors

Finance secretary Kate Forbes MSP announced the new contractor during a visit on Monday morning.

She believes the renovated castle will be a huge draw for visitors to the Highlands.

Kate Forbes MSP and Allan Clow of Bacon Construction as the firm takes on the next phase of the transformation of Inverness Castle

Ms Forbes said: “I think any Highlander growing up has always been intrigued by Inverness Castle and yet we have never been allowed anywhere near it unless we have been in court.

“To see the doors open today, to know the construction phase will make the castle more accessible, it is really exciting – not just for Inverness but for the wider Highland region.”

Castle can act as a point of reference to encourage further visits in Highland

A working group was created in 2014 to explore opportunities for use of the castle pending the construction of the purpose-built Inverness Justice Centre.

Provost of Inverness Helen Carmichael, who co-chairs the group, said: “It is so exciting to know the castle project is moving forward at pace.

“It will be good for the people of Inverness and visitors because they have never had access to the castle.

“We will use the castle as a point of reference to send people out to the rest of the Highlands.”

‘The best view in Britain’

Fellow co-chair Fergus Ewing MSP added: “For years many people thought that the finest building in Inverness wasn’t being used for the appropriate purpose and I agreed.

“The views from the tower were described by someone 150 years ago as ‘the best view in Britain’.

“Who am I to disagree?”

Fergus Ewing has said the journey has been long but he is encouraged by progress that has been made

Mr Ewing described the proposed final look as a “legacy for the rest of this century and beyond”.

He added: “This is not only for Invernesians. This is for the whole of the Highlands.

“The castle is the most precious building in Inverness. We have a duty of care to protect the special features of this, the finest building in the city.

“That is why it may take longer than we would ideally like. But the most important thing is to get it right.”

UK Government minister for Scotland Iain Stewart visited Inverness Castle for the first time

UK Government minister for Scotland Iain Stewart MP added: “I am hugely excited to see this work underway.

“This is going to be a huge asset for Inverness and the wider Highlands and will be a major boost to the tourism and visitor economy that the whole region will benefit from.”

