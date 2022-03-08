More people than ever sign up for this weekend’s Inverness Half Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

More people than ever sign up for this weekend’s Inverness Half Marathon

By Louise Glen
March 8, 2022, 10:16 am Updated: March 8, 2022, 11:39 am
The Inverness Half Marathon will return after being cancelled in 2021. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Inverness Half Marathon will return after being cancelled in 2021. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A record number of participants have signed up for this year’s Inverness Half Marathon.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, March 13, is a boost to event organisers who were forced to cancel the event in 2021 due to the pandemic.

About 3,400 people have signed up for the half marathon, exceeding the previous record set in 2020 by 15%.

On the same day, 930 have signed up to take part in the Inverness 5K. The 5K will have race day entries available on a first come, first served basis.

Malcolm Sutherland, director of Inverness Half Marathon, said: “It’s great to see runners come out in their thousands to take on the Inverness Half Marathon and 5K 2022, and it just shows how much we’ve all missed events like this.

Inverness Half Marathon and 5k Fun Run in 2020. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“We’re really excited to welcome participants back to the Highland capital from all over Scotland, whether they’re serious runners looking to set a new PB, are new to running, fundraising for charity or just want to try a new challenge.

Small number of places available on the day

“And don’t worry if you’ve missed the deadline to sign up as we will have a number of 5K places available on race day.

“Of course, we will be following guidance from Scottish Government regarding mass participation sporting events and are taking all the appropriate measures to deliver an amazing experience for everyone involved while keeping you safe.”

Event will help fundraise for charity

Many participants will be using the event to fundraise for charity.

The official charities for the 2022 event are the Scottish Association for Mental Health, Alzheimer Scotland, The Archie Foundation, Highland Hospice and Mikeysline.

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the Inverness Half Marathon by Depute Provost of Inverness, Bet McAllister, who is also a former Inverness Harriers coach.

Councillor Bet McAllister.

Mrs McAllister said: “After the cancellation of so many events over the past two years, it’s great to see the return of Inverness Half Marathon and 5K.

“This event is really important for charities in their fundraising efforts, as well as for local communities in and around Inverness, and for the runners themselves.

“I hope everyone taking part has a fantastic day and I look forward to seeing you all on the day.”

Traffic restrictions

There will be some temporary traffic restrictions in place on Sunday March 13.

Full details on road closures to traffic and bikes can be found here.

Further information on the event can be found at www.invernesshalfmarathon.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]