More people than ever sign up for this weekend’s Inverness Half Marathon

A record number of participants have signed up for this year’s Inverness Half Marathon.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, March 13, is a boost to event organisers who were forced to cancel the event in 2021 due to the pandemic.

About 3,400 people have signed up for the half marathon, exceeding the previous record set in 2020 by 15%.

On the same day, 930 have signed up to take part in the Inverness 5K. The 5K will have race day entries available on a first come, first served basis.

Malcolm Sutherland, director of Inverness Half Marathon, said: “It’s great to see runners come out in their thousands to take on the Inverness Half Marathon and 5K 2022, and it just shows how much we’ve all missed events like this.

“We’re really excited to welcome participants back to the Highland capital from all over Scotland, whether they’re serious runners looking to set a new PB, are new to running, fundraising for charity or just want to try a new challenge.

Small number of places available on the day

“And don’t worry if you’ve missed the deadline to sign up as we will have a number of 5K places available on race day.

“Of course, we will be following guidance from Scottish Government regarding mass participation sporting events and are taking all the appropriate measures to deliver an amazing experience for everyone involved while keeping you safe.”

Event will help fundraise for charity

Many participants will be using the event to fundraise for charity.

The official charities for the 2022 event are the Scottish Association for Mental Health, Alzheimer Scotland, The Archie Foundation, Highland Hospice and Mikeysline.

Prizes will be presented to the winners of the Inverness Half Marathon by Depute Provost of Inverness, Bet McAllister, who is also a former Inverness Harriers coach.

Mrs McAllister said: “After the cancellation of so many events over the past two years, it’s great to see the return of Inverness Half Marathon and 5K.

“This event is really important for charities in their fundraising efforts, as well as for local communities in and around Inverness, and for the runners themselves.

“I hope everyone taking part has a fantastic day and I look forward to seeing you all on the day.”

Traffic restrictions

There will be some temporary traffic restrictions in place on Sunday March 13.

Full details on road closures to traffic and bikes can be found here.

Further information on the event can be found at www.invernesshalfmarathon.co.uk