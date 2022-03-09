Work begins on £4million centre to support disabled young people in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work begins on £4million centre to support disabled young people in the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
March 9, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 7:06 pm
Elsie Normington, her son Andrew and Sheriff David Sutherland.
Work has begun on a new respite centre for disabled young people and their families in the Highlands.

Elsie Normington realised the need for better services and facilities for people with disabilities in the north of Scotland after her son Andrew was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy aged 4.

In the years that followed, she campaigned for this support to be made more widely available. Her son is now 36 and lives in his own home with 24/7 care.

She set up the Elsie Normington Foundation as a charity in May 2013 to raise funds to build the Haven Centre, which will be on Murray Road in Inverness.

Once completed, it will host three two-bedroom respite flats for young adults up to the age of 30, an indoor specialist play centre with childcare facilities, a community café, meeting spaces and outdoor garden.

The £4.1m project has been backed by the Scottish Government, National Lottery Community Fund and Highland Council, and is being carried out by Compass Building and Construction Services.

Artist impression of the Haven Centre.

‘Another significant milestone’

Elsie Normington, chairwoman and founder of the foundation said the Haven Centre would be “life changing” for young people with disabilities and their families.

“The start of construction marks another significant milestone in our journey to make the Haven Centre a reality,” she said.

“The Haven Centre is not only much needed but will be life changing for children and
young adults with severe learning disabilities and their families.”

Fundraising for the centre is still ongoing to support operational costs and enhance services. Once open, it will be run by the foundation alongside other groups including Key Community Supports and SNAP (Special Needs Action Project).

Representatives from the Elsie Normington Foundation and pupils from Smithton Primary School at the site of the centre.

‘The first centre of its kind in the whole of Scotland’

Works to build the Haven Centre are expected to last around one year, and local MP Drew Hendry explained the difference it would make to the area once it became fully functioning.

He said: “This project has been a long time in the making, and a lot of heart and soul has gone into getting it off the ground.

“Once work is finished and the centre opens, this will be the first centre of its kind in the whole of Scotland. In the Highlands, we’ve long had a reputation for being caring and compassionate, and initiatives such as the Haven Centre speak to that.

“One of the lessons I think we’ve all learned during the pandemic is that respite from the stresses of our lives is incredibly important in today’s world, and it’s something we should embrace. As we recover and rebuild, it’s fantastic to see programmes with this message at the heart of what they do, like this one, brought to life.”

