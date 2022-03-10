Stagecoach Highland says ‘major disruption’ to be expected on Inverness bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Stagecoach Highland says ‘major disruption’ to be expected on Inverness bus services

By Louise Glen
March 10, 2022, 7:15 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:15 pm
Stagecoach branding on a bus
Passengers have been told to expect disruption to services in Inverness.

Stagecoach Highland has warned passengers to expect disruptions, delays and short notice cancellations on Inverness bus services due to staff shortages.

In a tweet, the bus operator said drivers had given “short notice” of needing to self-isolate due to Covid.

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said: “Due to short notice of drivers required to self-isolate, throughout the day services across Inverness are liable to suffer major disruptions or delays and short notice cancellations.

 

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Bus operators across the country have struggled with staff shortages due to drivers and other staff needing to self-isolate due to Covid.

In September last year the Press and Journal revealed First Bus in Aberdeen was recruiting agency drivers from as far as London to keep timetables running. 

For more information on Stagecoach timetables click here.

Drivers from London brought in to help First Bus Aberdeen keep services running

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]