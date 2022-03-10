Stagecoach Highland says ‘major disruption’ to be expected on Inverness bus services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach Highland has warned passengers to expect disruptions, delays and short notice cancellations on Inverness bus services due to staff shortages.

In a tweet, the bus operator said drivers had given “short notice” of needing to self-isolate due to Covid.

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said: “Due to short notice of drivers required to self-isolate, throughout the day services across Inverness are liable to suffer major disruptions or delays and short notice cancellations.

Due to short notice of drivers required too self-isolate, Throughout the day services across Inverness are liable to suffer major disruptions/delays and short notice cancellations. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/9gEh7n4ckb — Stagecoach Highland (@StagecoachHLand) March 10, 2022

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Bus operators across the country have struggled with staff shortages due to drivers and other staff needing to self-isolate due to Covid.

In September last year the Press and Journal revealed First Bus in Aberdeen was recruiting agency drivers from as far as London to keep timetables running.

