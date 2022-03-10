Best in Europe: Inverness Airport secures top award once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Best in Europe: Inverness Airport secures top award once again

By Louise Glen
March 10, 2022, 10:16 am Updated: March 10, 2022, 11:47 am
Photo of the front of Inverness Airport at sunrise
Inverness Airport named best airport in Europe. Picture by Hial.

Inverness Airport has been named the best airport in Europe.

After years like no other in international travel due to the pandemic, staff at the airport have been awarded for continuously responding to what passengers told them about safety.

Inverness Airport general manager Graeme Bell said the award from the ACI, which is for airports serving under two million passengers a year, was a “tremendous accolade”.

The ACI is a membership body for airports around the globe. Its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award is voted for by 370,000 travellers.

Inverness Airport took the accolade after judges assessed 34 categories.

Among them are the passenger’s experience of health and safety, environmental sustainability, security and their ease of travel through the airport.

Mr Bell said: “This award is particularly welcome because it is based on passenger feedback.

‘We adapted to the changes in travel rules’

Photo of the front of Inverness Airport
Inverness Airport. Picture by HiTrans.

“We continuously look to respond to what our airport users tell us, and this was particularly important as we adapted to the changes in travel rules implemented during the pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic everyone across the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) network made big sacrifices to ensure Scotland’s remote communities remained connected to the world and each other.

“That our work in Inverness has been recognised globally is testament to everyone’s efforts during the last two years.”

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”

Other recipients of this year’s award include Prague, London City, Krakow, Rome, and Zurich airports.

Inverness Airport was also a recipient of the ASQ best airport in Europe for under two million passengers in 2020.

 

