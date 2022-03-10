Best in Europe: Inverness Airport secures top award once again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Airport has been named the best airport in Europe.

After years like no other in international travel due to the pandemic, staff at the airport have been awarded for continuously responding to what passengers told them about safety.

Inverness Airport general manager Graeme Bell said the award from the ACI, which is for airports serving under two million passengers a year, was a “tremendous accolade”.

The ACI is a membership body for airports around the globe. Its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award is voted for by 370,000 travellers.

Inverness Airport took the accolade after judges assessed 34 categories.

Among them are the passenger’s experience of health and safety, environmental sustainability, security and their ease of travel through the airport.

Mr Bell said: “This award is particularly welcome because it is based on passenger feedback.

‘We adapted to the changes in travel rules’

“We continuously look to respond to what our airport users tell us, and this was particularly important as we adapted to the changes in travel rules implemented during the pandemic.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic everyone across the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) network made big sacrifices to ensure Scotland’s remote communities remained connected to the world and each other.

“That our work in Inverness has been recognised globally is testament to everyone’s efforts during the last two years.”

ACI World director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”

Other recipients of this year’s award include Prague, London City, Krakow, Rome, and Zurich airports.

Inverness Airport was also a recipient of the ASQ best airport in Europe for under two million passengers in 2020.