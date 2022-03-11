Inverness primary school closed on Friday for roof inspection

March 11, 2022, 8:32 amUpdated: March 11, 2022, 11:05 am
[[title]]
[[text]]
Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness is closed on Friday as officials conduct an inspection of the roof.
Damage has been reported to the roof flashing of the building, which is the area where metal material is installed to direct water away from sensitive areas including walls and chimneys.
It is not currently known when the school will be able to open.
Kinmylies Primary school #Inverness is closed today while an inspection of the building's roof takes place. An update will be provided by the school to parents and carers on when ready to reopen. @KinmyliesPr