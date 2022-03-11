Inverness primary school closed on Friday for roof inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness primary school closed on Friday for roof inspection

By David Mackay
March 11, 2022, 8:32 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 11:05 am
Work crews were seen at Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness on Friday. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Work crews were seen at Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness on Friday. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness is closed on Friday as officials conduct an inspection of the roof.

Damage has been reported to the roof flashing of the building, which is the area where metal material is installed to direct water away from sensitive areas including walls and chimneys.

It is not currently known when the school will be able to open.

Highland Council has confirmed the buildings will remain closed to all primary school and nursery children on Friday.

It is understood repairs were done to the roof early on Friday morning.

An update is expected to be issued once the inspection at the Inverness school takes place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal