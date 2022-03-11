Inverness primary school closed on Friday for roof inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinmylies Primary School in Inverness is closed on Friday as officials conduct an inspection of the roof.

Damage has been reported to the roof flashing of the building, which is the area where metal material is installed to direct water away from sensitive areas including walls and chimneys.

It is not currently known when the school will be able to open.

Highland Council has confirmed the buildings will remain closed to all primary school and nursery children on Friday.

It is understood repairs were done to the roof early on Friday morning.

An update is expected to be issued once the inspection at the Inverness school takes place.