Record number of runners take part in ‘extra special’ Inverness Half Marathon

Thousands of runners are putting their feet up tonight after completing the Inverness Half Marathon.

Sean Chalmers made history to become the first Inverness Harrier to win the race in its 37 year history, completing the course in 1:06:16.

Annabel Simpson, of Fife Athletic Club, was the first woman across the line in 1:13:40.

Return of event hailed a success

But among the serious runners were also those who have taken up the sport in lockdown, fun runners and those who wanted to raise cash for charity.

In total, a record 3,400 signed up for the half marathon while a further 1,000 signed up for the Inverness 5K.

Spectators lined the course to cheer on participants as they made their way along the banks of the River Ness and through the city.

Malcolm Sutherland, director of Inverness Half Marathon and 5K, said: “With the last Inverness Half Marathon and 5K taking place just a couple of weeks before the first Covid-19 lockdown, this year’s event was extra special.

“We were delighted to see record numbers of entrants signing up and taking on the Half Marathon and 5K, and the buzz throughout the day was amazing.

“Runners came from across the UK and our volunteers and supporters ensured they were given a warm Highland welcome back. We’d like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a success, especially all of the runners, many of whom were raising funds for charity.”

Run a boost for Inverness

The official charities for the 2022 event were SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health), Alzheimer Scotland, The Archie Foundation, Highland Hospice and Mikeysline.

Winners of the Half Marathon were presented with their medals by depute provost Bet McAllister, who is also a former Inverness Harriers coach.

She said it had been a “fantastic day” that was not only a boost for runners, but Inverness as a whole.

“As a former Inverness Harriers coach, it always brings me such joy seeing people take part in events like this and achieving their goals,” she said. “Not only is this event great for participants, but for Inverness and the wider area, as well as the charities that are supported.”