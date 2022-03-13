Record number of runners take part in ‘extra special’ Inverness Half Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Record number of runners take part in ‘extra special’ Inverness Half Marathon

By Shona Gossip
March 13, 2022, 6:29 pm
A record number of runners turned out for the Inverness Half Marathon. Pic: Paul Campbell
Thousands of runners are putting their feet up tonight after completing the Inverness Half Marathon.

Sean Chalmers made history to become the first Inverness Harrier to win the race in its 37 year history, completing the course in 1:06:16.

Annabel Simpson, of Fife Athletic Club, was the first woman across the line in 1:13:40.

<br />Sean Chalmers became the first Inverness Harrier to ever win the Inverness Half Marathon. Here he is with female winner Annabel Simpson. Picture: Paul Campbell

Return of event hailed a success

But among the serious runners were also those who have taken up the sport in lockdown, fun runners and those who wanted to raise cash for charity.

In total, a record 3,400 signed up for the half marathon while a further 1,000 signed up for the Inverness 5K.

Spectators lined the course to cheer on participants as they made their way along the banks of the River Ness and through the city.

Malcolm Sutherland, director of Inverness Half Marathon and 5K, said: “With the last Inverness Half Marathon and 5K taking place just a couple of weeks before the first Covid-19 lockdown, this year’s event was extra special.

“We were delighted to see record numbers of entrants signing up and taking on the Half Marathon and 5K, and the buzz throughout the day was amazing.

“Runners came from across the UK and our volunteers and supporters ensured they were given a warm Highland welcome back. We’d like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a success, especially all of the runners, many of whom were raising funds for charity.”

Serious athletes, first-timers and fun runners all took part in the Inverness Half Marathon and 5K today. Pic: Paul Campbell

Run a boost for Inverness

The official charities for the 2022 event were SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health), Alzheimer Scotland, The Archie Foundation, Highland Hospice and Mikeysline.

Winners of the Half Marathon were presented with their medals by depute provost Bet McAllister, who is also a former Inverness Harriers coach.

She said it had been a “fantastic day” that was not only a boost for runners, but Inverness as a whole.

“As a former Inverness Harriers coach, it always brings me such joy seeing people take part in events like this and achieving their goals,” she said. “Not only is this event great for participants, but for Inverness and the wider area, as well as the charities that are supported.”

