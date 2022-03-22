‘Grim choice between eating or heating’: Urgent call from church leaders to tackle cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

‘Grim choice between eating or heating’: Urgent call from church leaders to tackle cost of living crisis

By Louise Glen
March 22, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 12:26 pm
Church ministers call for end to poverty. Picture by Shutterstock / Oksana Kuzmina.
Church ministers call for end to poverty. Picture by Shutterstock / Oksana Kuzmina.

Christians working at the forefront of poverty in the Highlands have joined forces with churches throughout Scotland to call for urgent action to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Staff at Inverness Cathedral say it has given out support to more than 5,000 families, as church leaders urge the UK and Scottish governments to “set aside” their political differences and address poverty now.

The Church of Scotland, the Scottish Episcopal Church and the Roman Catholic Church say they are “deeply concerned about the plight facing low-income families”.

Lord Wallace, moderator of the General Assembly, Rt Rev Hugh Gilbert, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland and Most Revd Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church have signed a joint letter ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement tomorrow.

Giving examples of where the church is on the frontline of helping those living in extreme poverty, Inverness Cathedral provost Sarah Murray said it had set up multiple groups to help people – for free.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture by Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Choice has to be made between ‘heating or eating’

In a statement to the chancellor, church leaders wrote: “The cost of living is rising fast.

“Energy bills are expected to increase significantly in April and inflation is pushing up the cost of essentials, including food.

“This will hurt low income families more than most and push more people into deep poverty, creating for some the grim choice between eating or heating.”

The church leaders said it is a tragedy that poverty, especially child poverty, continues to be a significant problem in the United Kingdom in 2022.

Rt Rev Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness.

Provost Sarah Murray of the Scottish Episcopal Church said its InSpire project provides essential services to people in the Highlands who are most in need.

It provides a school uniform bank, a winter jacket bank, blanket and hot water bottle bank, emergency food bank and school holiday lunches.

In the last few months its blanket and hot water bottle bank alone has given away help to more than 100 people who were cold and unable to heat their homes.

‘We have handed out more than 100 blankets and hot water bottles’

Mrs Murray said: “In the time we have been offering InSpire we have helped more than 5,000 people [with uniforms and jackets] who have been able to access this extra help to provide for their children under 18 years of age.

“Within one mile of the cathedral and a few streets away there are marked areas of multiple deprivation, generally less visible and perhaps less evident to the visitor to Inverness.

The Very Rev Sarah Murray.

“This past winter we were aware of the increasing pressure on the choice of ‘heating or eating’ and so we offered fleecy blankets and hot water bottles as a small way to help with this issue.

“Over the last two years we have seen an increase in the factors affecting families in our area, from the pressure of Universal Credit to the furlough scheme and the end of the scheme, to the increase in the cost of living.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal