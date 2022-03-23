Covid hits Manran’s Inverness gig – but rockers still promise to support Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity concert that was all set for Eden Court in Inverness this weekend has been cancelled.

Traditional music fans have been left disappointed after Celtic rockers Mànran cancelled Friday night’s gig due to Covid.

All the profits from the performance had been earmarked for the Disasters Emergency Committee work in Ukraine.

The band, whose accordion player is BBC presenter and former Fort William shinty player Gary Innes, said that while they were no longer to donate directly from the gig itself – they still wanted to do their bit for Ukraine.

They’ve promised that all the profits from merchandise sales will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

COVID strikes again. We are truly gutted to share that we are having to reschedule our Inverness show that was due to… Posted by Mànran on Wednesday, 23 March 2022

It is hoped that it will be third time lucky for the event and it has already been rescheduled for Friday September 30.

‘Covid strikes again’

A post on the group’s social media page said: “Covid strikes again.

“We are truly gutted to share that we are having to reschedule our Inverness show that was due to take place this Saturday at Eden Court. With Covid levels hitting a record level this week, it is unsurprising that we are back here rescheduling.

“The show will now be transferred to Friday September 30 and all tickets already bought will be valid for this date.

“As you’d imagine, we are sorely disappointed, but hopefully the only two lines we’ll need to worry about in September will be the queues heading into the venue.

The post added: “As you know, we were planning on donating all proceeds from this show to the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

“With change in circumstance, this Saturday, we will now be donating all profits from Mànran merchandise bought online to this crucial cause.

“Stay safe and thanks as always for your continued support.”