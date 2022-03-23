Covid hits Manran’s Inverness gig – but rockers still promise to support Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Covid hits Manran’s Inverness gig – but rockers still promise to support Ukraine

By Louise Glen
March 23, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 3:40 pm
A charity concert that was all set for Eden Court in Inverness this weekend has been cancelled.

Traditional music fans have been left disappointed after Celtic rockers Mànran cancelled Friday night’s gig due to Covid.

All the profits from the performance had been earmarked for the Disasters Emergency Committee work in Ukraine.

The band, whose accordion player is BBC presenter and former Fort William shinty player Gary Innes, said that while they were no longer to donate directly from the gig itself – they still wanted to do their bit for Ukraine.

They’ve promised that all the profits from merchandise sales will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

It is hoped that it will be third time lucky for the event and it has already been rescheduled for Friday September 30.

‘Covid strikes again’

A post on the group’s social media page said: “Covid strikes again.

“We are truly gutted to share that we are having to reschedule our Inverness show that was due to take place this Saturday at Eden Court. With Covid levels hitting a record level this week, it is unsurprising that we are back here rescheduling.

“The show will now be transferred to Friday September 30 and all tickets already bought will be valid for this date.

Gary Innes with the Marine Harvest National Division 1 trophy his last game for Fort William. Picture by Kevin McGlynn.

“As you’d imagine, we are sorely disappointed, but hopefully the only two lines we’ll need to worry about in September will be the queues heading into the venue.

The post added: “As you know, we were planning on donating all proceeds from this show to the DEC Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

“With change in circumstance, this Saturday, we will now be donating all profits from Mànran merchandise bought online to this crucial cause.

“Stay safe and thanks as always for your continued support.”

