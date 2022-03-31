Investigation launched after man is reportedly shot following stand-off with armed police in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Investigation launched after man is reportedly shot following stand-off with armed police in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed and Lauren Robertson
March 31, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 9:29 pm
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill
Masked man at the incident on Polvanie View. Supplied by Jason Hedges/Alasdair MacNeill

An investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man was arrested after reportedly being shot in connection with an incident on Polvanie View in Inverness.

Officers attended a property in the area after reports of concern for a person. On arrival, they found the property on fire.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Raigmore Hospital after reportedly being shot at the scene following the stand-off.

Eye witness accounts on social media claim the man was shot in the leg.

The incident happened at Polvanie View at around 4pm. No one was injured in the fire and police have confirmed the incident has been contained.

Police say there is no risk to the wider public following this afternoon’s incident.

Due to police having reportedly shot the man, an investigation has now been launched and the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for review.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

The man standing in the street wearing a gas mask on Polvanie View.
Emergency services at Polvanie View in Inverness. Supplied by Alasdair MacNeill
Property on fire in Polvanie View. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The scene where the incident took place. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Emergency services at Polvanie View. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Fire crews at the scene. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the flats. Picture by Jason Hedges.

What do we know about Polvanie View incident?

Residents living in and around Polvanie View were shocked that the incident happened so close to their homes.

Photographs online appear to show a man wearing a gas mask and holding items including what appeared to be a knife and nunchucks outside the building.

Videos and photographs on social media showed the man appearing to be in a stand-off with armed police for several minutes.

Witnesses have told the Press and Journal the man was then apprehended after appearing to be shot by armed police after he charged at officers.

The man has been taken away in an ambulance for treatment and remain at Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

A local resident said that fire appeared to have started in the man’s flat before he exited the building via a “homemade rope”.

Seven fire appliances are currently on scene battling the fire at the Inverness block of flats but an eyewitness says that the fire looks to be contained to only one flat.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution and have not yet returned to their homes.

Several white tents have been erected near the building as the scene remains closed off via a police cordon.

