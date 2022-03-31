Investigation launched after man is reportedly shot following stand-off with armed police in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a 40-year-old man was arrested after reportedly being shot in connection with an incident on Polvanie View in Inverness.

Officers attended a property in the area after reports of concern for a person. On arrival, they found the property on fire.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Raigmore Hospital after reportedly being shot at the scene following the stand-off.

Eye witness accounts on social media claim the man was shot in the leg.

The incident happened at Polvanie View at around 4pm. No one was injured in the fire and police have confirmed the incident has been contained.

Police say there is no risk to the wider public following this afternoon’s incident.

Due to police having reportedly shot the man, an investigation has now been launched and the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner for review.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

What do we know about Polvanie View incident?

Residents living in and around Polvanie View were shocked that the incident happened so close to their homes.

Photographs online appear to show a man wearing a gas mask and holding items including what appeared to be a knife and nunchucks outside the building.

Videos and photographs on social media showed the man appearing to be in a stand-off with armed police for several minutes.

Witnesses have told the Press and Journal the man was then apprehended after appearing to be shot by armed police after he charged at officers.

The man has been taken away in an ambulance for treatment and remain at Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries.

A local resident said that fire appeared to have started in the man’s flat before he exited the building via a “homemade rope”.

Seven fire appliances are currently on scene battling the fire at the Inverness block of flats but an eyewitness says that the fire looks to be contained to only one flat.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution and have not yet returned to their homes.

Several white tents have been erected near the building as the scene remains closed off via a police cordon.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The incident is contained and there is no wider threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/imyAEbVPJv — Northern Police (@northernPolice) March 31, 2022

