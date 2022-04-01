Second phase of drainage works to begin on A9 at Inshes and Bogbain junctions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight drainage works will begin on the A9 Perth road at the Inshes and Bogbain junctions in Inverness on April 5 for two nights.

This section of the Perth to Inverness road will be affected between 8pm and 6am on both nights, with work due to be completed by 6am on April 7.

During the works at Inshes junction, road users will be diverted via Culloden Road and the B9177, accessing the A9 southbound using the Bogbain junction.

While works are ongoing at Bogbain Junction, road users will be diverted via the B9177 and Culloden Road to access the A9 southbound using the Inshes junction.

These closures are the second phase of £10,000 drainage works in the area.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This second phase of drainage improvements associated with the A9 at the Inshes and Bogbain Junctions will ensure the junctions remain at the highest of standards.”