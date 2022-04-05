Battle of Culloden to be remembered through four-day programme of events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Battle of Culloden to be remembered through four-day programme of events

By Ross Hempseed
April 5, 2022, 1:43 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 3:21 pm
The anniversary of the Battle of Culloden will be marked with a series of events this month.
The anniversary of the Battle of Culloden will be marked with a series of events this month.

The Battle of Culloden will be commemorated in a series of events this month – with visitors able to mark the anniversary in person for the first time in two years.

Last year was the 275th anniversary of the battle, but events could only be held online due to the pandemic. The year before, everything was cancelled.

But the National Trust for Scotland has today announced a variety of events will be held, both on-site and online.

The programme, which will run from April 14 to 17, will look at the battle itself, the tactics used to win and what role the landscape played in victory for the redcoats.

It will also show how the National Trust for Scotland maintain the expansive site and preserve its bloodied history.

Events to commemorate the Battle of Culloden have been unveiled by National Trust for Scotland. Picture by NTS.

The culmination of a ‘brutal conflict’

It was on April 16, 1746, when the Jacobite Rising came to a brutal end at one of the most infamous battles in Britain’s history.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager for Culloden, said: “The Battle of Culloden was the culmination of a year of brutal conflict across Britain.

“So many people were affected and the events on the battlefield and their impacts echo still to this day, which is why so many people join in its commemoration.”

Some of the activities planned include:

  • Thursday, April 14 – Conservation Grazing at Culloden – Find out how the NTS manages the site through the use of cattle and sheep grazing. This will run all four days.
  • Friday, April 15 – Aftermath & Cumberland’s Policy in Scotland – Professor Murray Pittock, author of Culloden, will give a lecture on-site examining the impact of government policy in Scotland in the aftermath of Culloden.
  • Saturday, April 16 – Commemoration – The Gaelic Society of Inverness will host their annual commemoration of the battle on site
  • Sunday, April 17 – The view from the field – Operations manager Raoul Curtis Machin and estate manager Catriona McIntosh will talk to members of the Culloden Estate team about their ongoing work. They will be discussing the impact of the landscape of the battlefield, the sense of place and what care day to day looks like.

Katey Boal, Visitor Services manager: “For many, this is the first opportunity to gather to mark this date for some years and we know this means a lot to people.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to this place which draws visitors from near and far, all year round.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal