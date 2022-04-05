Battle of Culloden to be remembered through four-day programme of events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Battle of Culloden will be commemorated in a series of events this month – with visitors able to mark the anniversary in person for the first time in two years.

Last year was the 275th anniversary of the battle, but events could only be held online due to the pandemic. The year before, everything was cancelled.

But the National Trust for Scotland has today announced a variety of events will be held, both on-site and online.

The programme, which will run from April 14 to 17, will look at the battle itself, the tactics used to win and what role the landscape played in victory for the redcoats.

It will also show how the National Trust for Scotland maintain the expansive site and preserve its bloodied history.

The culmination of a ‘brutal conflict’

It was on April 16, 1746, when the Jacobite Rising came to a brutal end at one of the most infamous battles in Britain’s history.

Raoul Curtis-Machin, operations manager for Culloden, said: “The Battle of Culloden was the culmination of a year of brutal conflict across Britain.

“So many people were affected and the events on the battlefield and their impacts echo still to this day, which is why so many people join in its commemoration.”

Some of the activities planned include:

Thursday, April 14 – Conservation Grazing at Culloden – Find out how the NTS manages the site through the use of cattle and sheep grazing. This will run all four days.

Friday, April 15 – Aftermath & Cumberland’s Policy in Scotland – Professor Murray Pittock, author of Culloden, will give a lecture on-site examining the impact of government policy in Scotland in the aftermath of Culloden.

Saturday, April 16 – Commemoration – The Gaelic Society of Inverness will host their annual commemoration of the battle on site

Sunday, April 17 – The view from the field – Operations manager Raoul Curtis Machin and estate manager Catriona McIntosh will talk to members of the Culloden Estate team about their ongoing work. They will be discussing the impact of the landscape of the battlefield, the sense of place and what care day to day looks like.

Katey Boal, Visitor Services manager: “For many, this is the first opportunity to gather to mark this date for some years and we know this means a lot to people.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to this place which draws visitors from near and far, all year round.”