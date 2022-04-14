Inverness Castle £30 million transformation into a visitor attraction now under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness Castle £30 million transformation into a visitor attraction now under way

By Louise Glen
April 14, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 2:00 pm
Inverness Castle, on the banks of River Ness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
New hoardings will go up around Inverness Castle this week ahead of work beginning on its transformation into a visitor attraction.

Work on the new site boundaries is due to start on Friday with fencing expected to be completed over the next five days.

Developers Bancon Construction have now taken possession of the site with work expected to begin on the castle itself within the week.

Director of Inverness Castle project Fiona Hampton said: “We’re thrilled that work is beginning on site and we look forward to sharing updates on how the work is progressing over the next two and a half years.”

What is being planned at the castle?

The planned construction includes:

  • Reopening the original front entrance to the building in the South Tower.
  • Improving accessibility and inclusivity to all parts of the building, including a new universally accessible rooftop viewing area in the South Tower.
  • Enhancing the grounds on Castlehill to make the outdoor areas an accessible and inclusive visitor attraction in their own right.
  • Contemporary additions to the building, including a new cafe space between the North and South Towers of the castle.
  • Creating new external viewing terraces and gardens.

Work should be completed by 2025

Bancon Construction’s work will be followed by the fit-out of the new visitor experience, meaning that the visitor attraction will have a planned opening date in 2025.

The Inverness Castle project will benefit from £30 million investment to support its re-development from the Scottish and UK governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and a range of other partners.

