Inverness Castle £30 million transformation into a visitor attraction now under way

New hoardings will go up around Inverness Castle this week ahead of work beginning on its transformation into a visitor attraction.

Work on the new site boundaries is due to start on Friday with fencing expected to be completed over the next five days.

Developers Bancon Construction have now taken possession of the site with work expected to begin on the castle itself within the week.

Director of Inverness Castle project Fiona Hampton said: “We’re thrilled that work is beginning on site and we look forward to sharing updates on how the work is progressing over the next two and a half years.”

What is being planned at the castle?

The planned construction includes:

Reopening the original front entrance to the building in the South Tower.

Improving accessibility and inclusivity to all parts of the building, including a new universally accessible rooftop viewing area in the South Tower.

Enhancing the grounds on Castlehill to make the outdoor areas an accessible and inclusive visitor attraction in their own right.

Contemporary additions to the building, including a new cafe space between the North and South Towers of the castle.

Creating new external viewing terraces and gardens.

Work should be completed by 2025

Bancon Construction’s work will be followed by the fit-out of the new visitor experience, meaning that the visitor attraction will have a planned opening date in 2025.

The Inverness Castle project will benefit from £30 million investment to support its re-development from the Scottish and UK governments, Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and a range of other partners.