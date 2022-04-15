NHS Highland closes Raigmore ward to visitors and new admissions due to norovirus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NHS Highland closes Raigmore ward to visitors and new admissions due to norovirus

By Louise Glen
April 15, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 12:01 pm
Entrance to Raigmore hospital
Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook

A ward at Raigmore Hospital has in Inverness been closed to new admissions and visitors due to a norovirus outbreak.

Ward 7C, understood to be the renal and gastrointestinal ward, was closed this morning.

People who had expected to make an essential visit to a relative or loved one in the ward are asked to contact the staff.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “Ward 7c at Raigmore Hospital is closed to new admissions and restricted to essential visiting only due to an outbreak of norovirus.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.

She continued: “We recognise these arrangements are not ideal and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Norovirus is also known as the “winter vomiting bug” and is a stomach bug that causes sickness and diarrhoea. In the majority of patients it usually goes away after two days.

