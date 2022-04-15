NHS Highland closes Raigmore ward to visitors and new admissions due to norovirus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ward at Raigmore Hospital has in Inverness been closed to new admissions and visitors due to a norovirus outbreak.

Ward 7C, understood to be the renal and gastrointestinal ward, was closed this morning.

People who had expected to make an essential visit to a relative or loved one in the ward are asked to contact the staff.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “Ward 7c at Raigmore Hospital is closed to new admissions and restricted to essential visiting only due to an outbreak of norovirus.

“If your visit is essential, please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.

She continued: “We recognise these arrangements are not ideal and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Norovirus is also known as the “winter vomiting bug” and is a stomach bug that causes sickness and diarrhoea. In the majority of patients it usually goes away after two days.