Four people due in court after £5,000 drugs find in Inverness

Four people are expected to appear in court today after £5,000 Class A drugs were seized in Inverness.

Police recovered a stash of cocaine and heroin from a property in the Westhill area on Friday.

Two men and one women from Liverpool, and one woman from Westhill, Inverness are expected at Inverness Sheriff Court today.