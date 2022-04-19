Four people due in court after £5,000 drugs find in Inverness By Ross Hempseed April 19, 2022, 2:47 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 6:13 pm Inverness Sheriff Court. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four people are expected to appear in court today after £5,000 Class A drugs were seized in Inverness. Police recovered a stash of cocaine and heroin from a property in the Westhill area on Friday. Two men and one women from Liverpool, and one woman from Westhill, Inverness are expected at Inverness Sheriff Court today. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Inverness police step up patrols after second report of man approaching children in Dalneigh area Weekend court roll – a bleach attacker, a killer drink-driver and a piggybank thief Four in court following £115,000 drug recovery in Aberdeen ‘Frightening incident’ as man approached children in Inverness, say police