Inverness police step up patrols after second report of man approaching children in Dalneigh area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a second report of a man approaching children in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.

It is understood that the man approached children around late afternoon on Monday, April 18.

The man was described as being between 20 and 40, slim build, wearing dark trousers and a black jacket.

He was last seen on a footpath near the Dalneigh playing field.

A similar event was reported to the police on Monday, April 11.

That incident happened around 4pm in the same area of Dalneigh, with a witness saying that the suspect had a “distinctive scar” on his face.

Officers are now stepping up patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Caroline Mackay, from the public protection unit, said: “We understand incidents like this are concerning to the local community and officers are working to trace the man involved.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen this man on Monday afternoon or anyone with relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to get in touch.

“Additional patrols are ongoing in the area to offer reassurance to the local community. Anyone with concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2176 of April 18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.