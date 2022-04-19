Inverness police step up patrols after second report of man approaching children in Dalneigh area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Inverness police step up patrols after second report of man approaching children in Dalneigh area

By Ross Hempseed
April 19, 2022, 5:54 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 5:58 pm
Police are investigating a second report of a man approaching children in the Dalneigh area of Inverness.

It is understood that the man approached children around late afternoon on Monday, April 18.

The man was described as being between 20 and 40, slim build, wearing dark trousers and a black jacket.

He was last seen on a footpath near the Dalneigh playing field.

A similar event was reported to the police on Monday, April 11.

That incident happened around 4pm in the same area of Dalneigh, with a witness saying that the suspect had a “distinctive scar” on his face.

Officers are now stepping up patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Caroline Mackay, from the public protection unit, said: “We understand incidents like this are concerning to the local community and officers are working to trace the man involved.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen this man on Monday afternoon or anyone with relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to get in touch.

“Additional patrols are ongoing in the area to offer reassurance to the local community. Anyone with concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2176 of April 18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

