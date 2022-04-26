UHI Inverness shortlisted for award recognising their response to worsening student mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UHI Inverness has been shortlisted at The Herald Higher Education Awards, recognising their support of students.

Nominated in the Supporting Student Wellbeing category, it highlights the University’s response to the rise in students suffering from mental health issues.

The pandemic has forced many students to learn from home during a critical time in their education.

UHI Inverness has seen a significant rise in the number of students presenting with the highest level of mental distress.

It includes trauma, self-harming behaviour and mental illness, which mirrors the national trend indicating that 74% of students experience poor mental health, according to the Mental Health Foundation in 2021.

UHI Inverness has been working to create a more sustainable approach to helping students suffering with mental health.

One scheme set up by the university is the Bothy, an online and on-campus resource for students to access.

It includes resources such as support and wellbeing services, workshops and counselling, and e-therapy.

Another initiative launched by UHI Inverness is a wraparound service providing a holistic approach focusing on wellbeing strategies, emotions and building resilience.

‘Mental health and wellbeing have been exacerbated by the pandemic.’

This along with the Bothy, has led to a reduction in student referrals for online counselling services.

Lindsay Snodgrass, assistant principal of student experience & quality at UHI Inverness, said: “For some time, we have recognised the changing needs of our students, with mental health and wellbeing being a key concern over several years.

“UHI Inverness became a member of the Healthy University network several years ago and embraces a whole institution approach to mental health.

“Concerns around student mental health and wellbeing have been exacerbated by the pandemic with a much greater volume of students reporting low wellbeing.

“Our continuously evolving support model means that we provide a high level of individualised support to our students with a focus on preventing mental health problems developing or escalating.”

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal and chief executive of UHI Inverness, said: “To be recognised in these national awards for higher education institutions is a fantastic achievement.

“It recognises the high level of support we provide our students and our staff’s outstanding commitment to helping them achieve throughout their student journey.”

The Herald Higher Education Awards take place on Tuesday, May 31.