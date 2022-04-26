UHI Inverness shortlisted for award recognising their response to worsening student mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Inverness

UHI Inverness shortlisted for award recognising their response to worsening student mental health

By Ross Hempseed
April 26, 2022, 11:20 am
UHI Inverness provides support for students suffering from mental health issues. Supplied by UHI.
UHI Inverness provides support for students suffering from mental health issues. Supplied by UHI.

UHI Inverness has been shortlisted at The Herald Higher Education Awards, recognising their support of students.

Nominated in the Supporting Student Wellbeing category, it highlights the University’s response to the rise in students suffering from mental health issues.

The pandemic has forced many students to learn from home during a critical time in their education.

UHI Inverness has seen a significant rise in the number of students presenting with the highest level of mental distress.

It includes trauma, self-harming behaviour and mental illness, which mirrors the national trend indicating that 74% of students experience poor mental health, according to the Mental Health Foundation in 2021.

UHI Inverness has been working to create a more sustainable approach to helping students suffering with mental health.

One scheme set up by the university is the Bothy, an online and on-campus resource for students to access.

It includes resources such as support and wellbeing services, workshops and counselling, and e-therapy.

Another initiative launched by UHI Inverness is a wraparound service providing a holistic approach focusing on wellbeing strategies, emotions and building resilience.

‘Mental health and wellbeing have been exacerbated by the pandemic.’

This along with the Bothy, has led to a reduction in student referrals for online counselling services.

Lindsay Snodgrass, assistant principal of student experience & quality at UHI Inverness, said: “For some time, we have recognised the changing needs of our students, with mental health and wellbeing being a key concern over several years.

“UHI Inverness became a member of the Healthy University network several years ago and embraces a whole institution approach to mental health.

“Concerns around student mental health and wellbeing have been exacerbated by the pandemic with a much greater volume of students reporting low wellbeing.

“Our continuously evolving support model means that we provide a high level of individualised support to our students with a focus on preventing mental health problems developing or escalating.”

Professor Chris O’Neil, principal and chief executive of UHI Inverness, said: “To be recognised in these national awards for higher education institutions is a fantastic achievement.

“It recognises the high level of support we provide our students and our staff’s outstanding commitment to helping them achieve throughout their student journey.”

The Herald Higher Education Awards take place on Tuesday, May 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal