‘Training for the Etape saved my life’: Long Covid sufferer completes Loch Ness cycle with oxygen cylinders on his back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Inverness

‘Training for the Etape saved my life’: Long Covid sufferer completes Loch Ness cycle with oxygen cylinders on his back

By Lauren Robertson
April 26, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 2:12 pm
Gerard McLarnon completed Etape Loch Ness in just over six hours.
Gerard McLarnon completed Etape Loch Ness in just over six hours.

If cycling 66-miles around Loch Ness wasn’t already hard enough, one man this year did it with vital oxygen cylinders on his back.

A record number of people competed in Etape Loch Ness at the weekend, with participants from around the world descending on the Highlands to complete the feat.

Gerard McLarnon, from Randalstown in Northern Ireland, was among them – had his own emotional reasons for pushing on to the finish line.

On March 31, 2020 he was admitted to hospital with Covid.

The 63-year-old remained there for 70 days – 57 of which were in intensive care.

He was on a ventilator for 40 days and had to learn how to walk, talk and swallow again.

Before being admitted, Mr McLarnon had been training for the 2020 Etape Loch Ness, which he believes was crucial in keeping him alive.

“I firmly believe that training for the Etape in 2020 saved my life,” he said.

“Had I not had that level of fitness to fight Covid, it would have been a different story.”

‘Really emotional’

Despite his long Covid battle, Mr McLarnon completed the cycle around Loch Ness in just over six hours and nine minutes.

He rode alongside 13 other members of the Creggan Wheelers, a cycle club in Randalstown, and described the day as “really emotional.”

Gerard McLarnon and the Creggan Wheelers

For his younger brothers John and Dominic, who are also in the group, it gave them the chance to reflect on just how far he has come.

They said: “There were many times when Gerard was in hospital in Belfast that we were told he wasn’t going to make it, so to see him complete the Etape today is absolutely incredible.”

Carrying oxygen on his back

Following the race, Mr McLarnon thanked the organisers of the event and his teammates for helping him through it.

The event organisers arranged for him to have regular oxygen along the route, which he carried on his back.

He said: “Although I am pretty much back to normal, I do still need oxygen for intense physical activity like cycling.

“I am grateful to the organisers for assisting me and I am indebted to and proud of my fellow Creggan Wheelers who stuck by me, as they have over the last two years. We set out together and we finished together.

“It is this team spirit and a healthy dose of sheer bloody mindedness that has got me through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal