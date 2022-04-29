Cheers to the first ever Highland Beer, Gin and Whisky Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People from across the country will come together to raise their glasses at the first Highland Beer, Gin & Whisky Festival.

The event, which has been postponed since 2019 due to the pandemic, will finally go ahead on the Platinum Jubilee weekend of June 3 to 5.

It will be held in Canal Park in Inverness on the grounds of Highland Rugby Football Club (HRFC) in conjunction with the Inverness 7s rugby tournament.

From 3pm on the Friday to 8pm on the Sunday, the weekend schedule is jam packed with everything from a Feis Rois ceilidh to mini’s matches and breakfast BBQs.

Beer, gin and whisky fans will enjoy their favourite local brands as well as testing out new tipples, with the likes of Black Isle Brewery, Loch Ness Spirits and Tomatin Distillery already confirmed.

A weekend of talent and tipples

Roy Dinnes, vice president at Highland RFC, said the festival would highlight the region’s food and drink offerings as well as its rugby talent.

He said: “After being delayed twice due to Covid, we are so excited to finally be able to put tickets for the inaugural Highland Beer, Gin & Whisky Festival and Inverness City 7s on sale.

“It looks set to be a fantastic weekend of food and drink from the Highlands, great music and, of course, Rugby 7s. The weekend will be a highlight of Highland RFC’s centenary year events, but we hope it will provide a legacy lasting well beyond our 100th year.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Mikeysline, Alzheimer Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie and Highland RFC, so festival goers can donate to good causes while dancing to the beat of a DJ and music from Electric Cherries.

As an extra incentive to make it to the Sunday afternoon, the first 100 customers who arrive at the festival on its final day will get a complimentary hair of the dog.

Tickets and more information can be found here.