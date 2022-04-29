Cheers to the first ever Highland Beer, Gin and Whisky Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cheers to the first ever Highland Beer, Gin and Whisky Festival

By Lauren Robertson
April 29, 2022, 12:01 am
Black Isle Brewery will be attending the festival. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Black Isle Brewery will be attending the festival. Picture by Sandy McCook.

People from across the country will come together to raise their glasses at the first Highland Beer, Gin & Whisky Festival.

The event, which has been postponed since 2019 due to the pandemic, will finally go ahead on the Platinum Jubilee weekend of June 3 to 5.

It will be held in Canal Park in Inverness on the grounds of Highland Rugby Football Club (HRFC) in conjunction with the Inverness 7s rugby tournament.

From 3pm on the Friday to 8pm on the Sunday, the weekend schedule is jam packed with everything from a Feis Rois ceilidh to mini’s matches and breakfast BBQs.

Beer, gin and whisky fans will enjoy their favourite local brands as well as testing out new tipples, with the likes of Black Isle Brewery, Loch Ness Spirits and Tomatin Distillery already confirmed.

A weekend of talent and tipples

Roy Dinnes, vice president at Highland RFC, said the festival would highlight the region’s food and drink offerings as well as its rugby talent.

He said: “After being delayed twice due to Covid, we are so excited to finally be able to put tickets for the inaugural Highland Beer, Gin & Whisky Festival and Inverness City 7s on sale.

“It looks set to be a fantastic weekend of food and drink from the Highlands, great music and, of course, Rugby 7s. The weekend will be a highlight of Highland RFC’s centenary year events, but we hope it will provide a legacy lasting well beyond our 100th year.”

Proceeds from the event will go to Mikeysline, Alzheimer Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie and Highland RFC, so festival goers can donate to good causes while dancing to the beat of a DJ and music from Electric Cherries.

As an extra incentive to make it to the Sunday afternoon, the first 100 customers who arrive at the festival on its final day will get a complimentary hair of the dog.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

