Police continue search for man seen approaching children in Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
May 2, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 4:57 pm
Police have released further details of a man they want to trace after he approached at least two children in Inverness.

Two incidents were reported in the Dalneigh area last month, on April 11 and 18.

The man was last seen on the footpath near the Dalneigh playing field.

No further incidents have been reported, but officers are patrolling the area on a regular basis and are keen to talk to anyone who was nearby around the time of the alleged incidents.

They have now released a clearer description of him.

He is aged between 20 and 40, and is between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 10ins, of slim built with short hair that is grey/brown.

It is believed he was wearing dark or navy blue trousers and a black jacket.

Inquiries ongoing

Detective Inspector Caroline Mackay, from the public protection unit, said: “We know how concerning incidents like this are to the community and I would like to thank local residents for their support of our investigation.

“We are continuing to carry out thorough inquiries to identify the man involved, while officers are also continuing to carry out patrols of the Dalneigh area on a regular basis.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information which has not yet been passed to police to come forward.

“In particular we are looking to speak to any dog walkers, joggers or anyone else who was in the area of Dalneigh Park on either afternoon to get in touch as you may have information which may be of use.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2176 of April 18.

