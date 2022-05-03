‘Clinical feel’ and ‘bored’ children among areas for improvement at Inverness Gaelic day care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Clinical feel’ and ‘bored’ children among areas for improvement at Inverness Gaelic day care

By Lauren Robertson
May 3, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:43 pm
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
A Gaelic day care in Inverness was said to have a “clinical feel” during a recent unannounced inspection.

The inspection was carried out on March 10 at Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis day care, which is run by Highland Council.

Though the service was commended for its “staff who were caring and nurturing”, it received an “adequate” grading in all areas, with the inspection report noting “key areas” needed to be improved.

These included children becoming “bored and disengaged” when their play was interrupted by adult-led activities and “missed opportunities” for developing skills during snack times.

The Care Inspectorate did not impose any requirements that needed to be met by the day care, instead leaving them with recommendations on how to improve the service.

Creating a more homely environment

The report noted that “children were offered comfort by staff who recognised the importance of making them feel safe and secure.”

However, it said that personal planning could be better utilised to help children in their development.

To rectify this, the Care Inspectorate gave the following recommendation: “To enable children to receive high quality play, learning and development opportunities, the manager should ensure staff are responsive to children’s individual interests and needs.

“This should include, but is not limited to, children’s choice to direct their own play.”

The day care was also advised to incorporate more “real resources” rather than relying on plastic ones for play.

Natural light and neutral colours were said to give a “calm” environment, but it was recommended that efforts were made to make the day care more homely.

‘The staff are lovely’

When it came to staff and management, the Care Inspectorate was satisfied “most staff responded to children with warmth and compassion.”

This was reflected in comments made by parents, with one saying: “The staff are lovely, they have really helped my child settle in.”

Another noted “Everyone is so friendly.”

To help Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis to improve its staffing and management further, it was recommended that staff were encouraged to reflect upon their own practice.

In terms of management, they were said to have identified the problem areas highlighted in the report, but these were not reflected in their improvement plan.

The report said: “To support meaningful involvement in improving the service, the management team should create a shared vision for improvement planning.

“This should include, but is not limited to, developing creative and innovative approaches to consult with staff, children, and their families.”

Highland Council was contacted to comment on the report.

You can read the full report here.

