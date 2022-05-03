Community groups suggest underused public green spaces should be turned into vegetable gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community groups suggest underused public green spaces should be turned into vegetable gardens

By Lottie Hood
May 3, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:03 pm
Supplied by Shutterstock.


People should be given the right to turn road verges, lawns around hospitals and underused public spaces into vegetable gardens and orchards, a campaign group has said.

Incredible Edible, a network of more than 150 community growing groups, has revealed plans to get local authorities to keep a register of public land suitable for vegetable and fruit growing.

Local groups could then apply for access and use of the land.

The campaign group – which has members in Orkney, Inverness and Moray – are pushing for a “right to grow” law and say it would give people better health and access to fruit and vegetables.

Better use of public land and funds

Pictured is the community garden project launched by Incredible Edible group in Ness Walk, Inverness. Supplied by Incredible Edible

The “right to grow” campaign has cross-party support from Lords and MPs.

Pam Warhurst, co-founder of Incredible Edible, told The Guardian: “This is a no-brainer if we really think we’ve got to give people better health, wellbeing and access to good food.

“It’s really simple and we don’t have to invest millions – let’s just better use land that taxpayers are already paying for.”

The community first began growing food on neglected public land in Yorkshire in 2008. It is now a blooming community and has spread to hundreds of places around the UK and across the world.

Scotland has 12 Incredible Edible groups with several based in Moray, Inverness and Orkney.

An increasing ‘appetite’ for growing food on unloved land

Ms Warhurst said: “There is an appetite for finding unloved bits of land, rolling up sleeves and growing food on it but we’ve found a very uneven playing field for people getting access to land in their community.

“Currently, if you have a local authority who isn’t supportive for some reason then you’ve got a bit of a problem.”

One of the issues that sometimes stops local growers is councils mentioning health and safety concerns. However, Ms Warhurst added: “We haven’t killed anybody yet and we have no intention of doing so.”

Sterile lawns around hospitals and road verges could be among spaces registered. Supplied by Shutterstock

Under the proposals, the new law would require councils to have a list of public land available for suitable “community cultivation”.

This would include land owned by the NHS, government agencies and possibly water utilities.

Local residents and groups would be able to apply for a certificate of lawful use to grow produce on the land for an agreed time period free from rental charges.

It was also proposed land that was too contaminated for growing produce could be used for things such as bee-keeping.

