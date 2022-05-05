Fire crew battles gorse blaze at Merkinch Nature Reserve By Ross Hempseed May 5, 2022, 6:47 pm Updated: May 5, 2022, 8:29 pm Fire crew sent to tackle area of gorse on fire in Merkinch. Supplied by Michelle Henderson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews responded to a gorse fire at Merkinch Local Nature Reserve on Thursday. The fire service received a call at 6.10pm about a fire on Kessock Road near the beauty spot in Inverness. Residents in the area near the Merkinch reserve became aware of the fire when they could smell burning in the air. A fire crew along with one fire appliance were deployed and arrived at the scene at 6.18pm. They managed to extinguish “a small area of gorse” that had caught fire sending smoke up into the air. The crew left the scene at around 7.10pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Crews called to house fire in Aberdeen Fort Augustus fire crew to the rescue after reversing HGV crashes into lamp-post Fire crews battling wildfire north of Kyle of Lochalsh for nearly 24 hours Fire crews called to van on fire on A947 near Newmachar