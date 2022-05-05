Fire crew battles gorse blaze at Merkinch Nature Reserve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews responded to a gorse fire at Merkinch Local Nature Reserve on Thursday.

The fire service received a call at 6.10pm about a fire on Kessock Road near the beauty spot in Inverness.

Residents in the area near the Merkinch reserve became aware of the fire when they could smell burning in the air.

A fire crew along with one fire appliance were deployed and arrived at the scene at 6.18pm.

They managed to extinguish “a small area of gorse” that had caught fire sending smoke up into the air.

The crew left the scene at around 7.10pm.