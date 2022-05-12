Competition: Name the new Inverness driverless bus to win a robot lawnmower

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transport officials have launched a competition asking the public to name the new self-driving bus in Inverness – with an £800 robot lawnmower top prize in the contest.

The Navya electric vehicle will soon be shuttling students and staff between Inverness Campus and Inverness Retail Park at 15mph.

The futuristic vehicle will be taking 15 passengers at a time and running for nine hours on one charge.

Now, it needs a name.

How does the self-driving bus work?

It does not have a steering wheel, driver’s seat or brake pedals but there are two ways that it can move.

The first way is all done by an onboard computer whereby the bus is controlled by a satellite navigation system with sensors attached to the vehicle which propel it forward and pull it to a stop when it detects obstacles on the road.

But despite having the capability to drive autonomously, a driver, or operator, must be on board and ready to take over.

It uses the same controller you would use for your Xbox

And on the Inverness driverless bus, this involves the use of the same controller you would use for an Xbox games console.

This is the second way of getting the self-driving bus to operate – and it is otherwise known as manual mode.

How to name the driverless bus

Transport officials now want to give the Inverness driverless bus a name and are looking for submissions from members of the public until the June 1 deadline.

If you can think of a good idea for a name for the bus click here to enter.

And it’s not just the prestige of having your name chosen for the bus which is up for grabs.

A range of other smart technology will be given away to the winner and runners-up.

Who’s behind self-driving scheme?

The Highlands & Islands transport partnership (Hitrans) has secured EU funding of nearly £150,000 to lease the futuristic French-designed self-driving vehicle until next spring.

The transport chiefs are being supported by Stagecoach Highland in a bid to find out how this kind of self-driving bus could be integrated into the region’s public transport system.

The tale of Boaty McBoatface

Crowdsourcing the names for new vehicles has become a bit of a trend in recent years.

Although the intention is often to help communities feel involved and create a sense of ownership, in some cases it can backfire.

In 2016, an online naming poll was launched to ask the public to come up with a title for a research vessel to be operated by the British Antarctic Survey.

A BBC Radio Jersey presenter joked that it should be called “Boaty McBoatface”, and the gag became popular with the UK public.

The name ended up as the most popular choice, with 124,109 votes, but ultimately it was named the RSS Sir David Attenborough.

