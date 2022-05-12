Competition: Name the new Inverness driverless bus to win a robot lawnmower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Competition: Name the new Inverness driverless bus to win a robot lawnmower

By Donna MacAllister
May 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 12, 2022, 11:52 am
The self-driving bus in Inverness side on.
The new Hitrans autonomous vehicle which later this summer is to start its route around University of Highlands & Islands (UHI) campus in Inverness. Pictures by Sandy McCook.

Transport officials have launched a competition asking the public to name the new self-driving bus in Inverness – with an £800 robot lawnmower top prize in the contest.

The Navya electric vehicle will soon be shuttling students and staff between Inverness Campus and Inverness Retail Park at 15mph.

The futuristic vehicle will be taking 15 passengers at a time and running for nine hours on one charge.

Now, it needs a name.

A competition to find a name for the self-driving shuttle is underway. Picture by Sandy McCook.

How does the self-driving bus work?

It does not have a steering wheel, driver’s seat or brake pedals but there are two ways that it can move.

The first way is all done by an onboard computer whereby the bus is controlled by a satellite navigation system with sensors attached to the vehicle which propel it forward and pull it to a stop when it detects obstacles on the road.

But despite having the capability to drive autonomously, a driver, or operator, must be on board and ready to take over.

It uses the same controller you would use for your Xbox

Stagecoach Highland chief engineer Dave Simpson with the controls of the self-driving bus.
Stagecoach Highland chief engineer Dave Simpson with the controls of the self-driving bus.

And on the Inverness driverless bus, this involves the use of the same controller you would use for an Xbox games console.

This is the second way of getting the self-driving bus to operate – and it is otherwise known as manual mode.

How to name the driverless bus

Transport officials now want to give the Inverness driverless bus a name and are looking for submissions from members of the public until the June 1 deadline.

If you can think of a good idea for a name for the bus click here to enter.

And it’s not just the prestige of having your name chosen for the bus which is up for grabs.

A range of other smart technology will be given away to the winner and runners-up.

Who’s behind self-driving scheme?

Stagecoach Highland boss David Beaton steps aboard his first driverless bus, with HITRANS project and policy manager Jane Golding. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The Highlands & Islands transport partnership (Hitrans) has secured EU funding of nearly £150,000 to lease the futuristic French-designed self-driving vehicle until next spring.

The transport chiefs are being supported by Stagecoach Highland in a bid to find out how this kind of self-driving bus could be integrated into the region’s public transport system.

The tale of Boaty McBoatface

Crowdsourcing the names for new vehicles has become a bit of a trend in recent years.

Although the intention is often to help communities feel involved and create a sense of ownership, in some cases it can backfire.

In 2016, an online naming poll was launched to ask the public to come up with a title for a research vessel to be operated by the British Antarctic Survey.

A BBC Radio Jersey presenter joked that it should be called “Boaty McBoatface”, and the gag became popular with the UK public.

The name ended up as the most popular choice, with 124,109 votes, but ultimately it was named the RSS Sir David Attenborough.

