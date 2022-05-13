‘We’re having to cut back on food’: Inverness mum battling cancer speaks out as 8,000 Scots die in poverty every year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’re having to cut back on food’: Inverness mum battling cancer speaks out as 8,000 Scots die in poverty every year

By Lauren Robertson
May 13, 2022, 10:54 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 1:06 pm
Melanie Armer is struggling to cope with rising costs.
An Inverness mum battling an aggressive form of cancer has said her family is having to cut back on food, electricity and gas as cost of living rises.

New research by Loughborough University found that 8,200 people in Scotland are dying in poverty every year.

In a report based on these statistics, Marie Curie found that working-age people who are terminally ill are at high risk with more than a quarter of this group dying in poverty.

Melanie Armer was diagnosed with terminal metastatic bone cancer in March 2021.

The 48-year-old lives in Inverness with her husband and seven-year-old son and said not having enough money to sustain her family is now her “biggest fear” due to the rising cost of living.

She said: “I have a seven-year-old son and we’re having to cut back on food, electricity, and gas.

“We’re having to now see if we can get nurses to come round and take my bloods here instead of going to the hospital – just to try and save money on petrol.”

‘There’s no way we’re going to be able to afford it’

Living in the Highlands, the cold makes Mrs Armer’s bones hurt, but rising energy prices are preventing her from using the heating more.

“With the rising heating bills, it was never a problem before, but it’s how it is now,” she said.

“We have to keep the house warm, but with the energy prices going up we can’t do that. There’s no way we’re going to be able to afford it.”

Mrs Armer even admitted to stockpiling blankets and hot water bottles for next winter.

A friend of hers recently launched a fundraiser to help her family cope with rising costs.

Dying in Poverty campaign

As a result of the report’s findings, Marie Curie has launched its Dying in Poverty campaign, calling for a range of measures to help terminally ill people who are struggling with the cost of living at the end of their lives.

These include increasing the child payment for terminally ill claimants, extending eligibility for Scottish Carer’s Assistance and extending eligibility for Winter Heating Assistance.

Ellie Wagstaff, policy and public affairs manager at Marie Curie in Scotland, said: “The ‘double burden’ of income loss and increased costs brought on by a terminal illness can leave people struggling to make ends meet, and force those who were already on the threshold, below the poverty line, especially terminally ill people with dependent children.

“There is an urgent need for systematic reform from Scottish Government and Westminster to ensure that terminally ill people, their families and carers are not faced with unprecedented financial hardship in the final years, months, weeks, days and hours of their lives.”

