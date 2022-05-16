Inverness Highland Games return for 200th anniversary celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Highland Games return for 200th anniversary celebration

By Lauren Robertson
May 16, 2022, 12:43 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 1:21 pm
Inverness Highland Games will return this summer. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Inverness Highland Games will return this summer. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Inverness Highland Games are returning to the city this summer 200 years after they were first held.

This year’s games will take place on July 16 following a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.

Bught Park will be the setting for a day of competitive events including the heavies, track and field athletics, pipes and drums and Highland dancing.

The Society of Northern Meeting first held the Highland Games in Inverness in 1822, meaning this year’s event marks their bi-centenary.

After making the “difficult decision” to cancel last year’s event, Inverness Highland Games Committee chairman Angus Dick said the group is “very excited” to see the games returning to the city.

Inverness Highland Games, Bught Park. Picture by Sandy McCook

He said: “We are very excited to be bringing back the Inverness Highland Games for such a special year in 2022.

“The games have always been a real highlight of the summer event season in Inverness, and we are all very much looking forward to welcoming back not only our local event partners, competitors and communities, but people from right across the world to the city’s Bught Park this July.”

Showcasing the best of Inverness and the Highlands

High Life Highland has been working closely with the Inverness Highland Games committee and the city’s events and festivals working group to plan this year’s event, which is funded by Inverness Common Good Fund.

Events manager Amy MacLeod explained that this year’s games would be an opportunity to showcase the best of the area following a difficult few years for the events sector.

Sinclair Patience of Avoch throws the Scots Hammer in 2015. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

“Over the years, Inverness has seen some fantastic Highland Games and despite this being an extremely challenging time of recovery for the event sector, we want 2022 to be no different,” she said.

“The day will provide us a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the very best Inverness and the wider Highlands has to offer.”

For information on trading, exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities at this year’s games, contact invernessevents@highlifehighland.com

