Inverness star Karen Gillan marries partner at Castle Toward in Dunoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness star Karen Gillan marries partner at Castle Toward in Dunoon

By Ross Hempseed
May 16, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 3:13 pm
Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan ties the know to partner Nick Kocher. Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hollywood actress and proud Highland lass, Karen Gillan has married her partner Nick Kocher at Castle Toward in Dunoon at the weekend.

The actress, who hails from Inverness, famously played Amy Pond in the Doctor Who series.

She has also appeared in blockbuster films like Guardians of the Galaxy. Avengers: Endgame and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel.

The 34-year-old met her 36-year-old comedian husband on the set of The Bubble and has kept it low-key ever since.

Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan, from Inverness, is famous for portraying Amy Pond in Doctor Who.

The couple tied the know in a lavish ceremony at Castle Toward in Dunoon, on Sunday, May 15, in front of Hollywood royalty, including Robert Downey Jr and Julia Roberts.

Both were spotted roaming around at the venue, with Roberts reportedly having breakfast in the cafe and Downey Jr perusing the gift shop.

Castle Toward was built in 1820 and replaced a medieval castle dating from the 15th Century, and has served as the seat of Clan Lamont since.

Wedding guests included Julia Roberts and Robert Downey Jr

It is understood that Mr Kocher arrived at the ceremony on a speedboat, while the bride opted for a more elegant entrance via a yacht called the Spirit of Fortitude.

The wedding was said to be a very private affair, with many locals unaware of what was going on in the lead-up.

Karen Gillan as Nebula
Karen Gillan as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. Photo: Jay Maidment ©Marvel 2014

Mr Kocher, who hails from Atlanta, Georgia, was decked out in a kilt like a true Scotsman.

The happy couple could be seen toasting with friends and family to a happy future together.

Karen Gillan is due to star in the upcoming Marvel films Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as her character, Nebula.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal