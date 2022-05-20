New Inverness top up water tap on banks of River Ness ready to flow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Inverness top up water tap on banks of River Ness ready to flow

By Chris Cromar
May 20, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 3:29 pm
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Residents and visitors to Inverness are being encouraged to use a new Scottish Water Top Up Tap on the banks of the River Ness to stay hydrated while on the go. Picture shows; Councillors Isabelle MacKenzie, Alex Graham, Bet McAllister, Trish Robertson. Inverness. Supplied by Scottish Water Date; Unknown
Residents and visitors to Inverness are being encouraged to use a new Scottish Water tap on the banks of the River Ness to stay hydrated while on the go.

Located at the start of Ness Walk, it is the second to be installed in the city, joining an existing one situated on the High Street, which was launched in 2019.

The free water refill points are part of the company’s Your Water, Your Life campaign which aims to get people using Scotland’s tap water, while also reducing single-use plastic waste by encouraging the use of refillable bottles.

Officially launched by councillors Alex Graham, Isabelle MacKenzie, Bet McAllister and Trish Robertson, the location was put forward by Highland Council to support the development of the city’s active travel network.

‘A great addition to the city’

Councillor Trish Robertson said: “This is a great addition to the city, together with the existing tap in the High Street.  The tap on Ness Walk particularly enhances one of our best used and most attractive active travel routes, enabling people to stay hydrated when walking, wheeling or cycling alongside our beautiful river, linking the attractions of the city centre with a wealth of green spaces.

“Carrying a refillable water bottle so that you can top up from the tap is good for you and good for your pocket. By reducing our reliance on single use plastic and the potential for litter, it’s also a great way to help the environment, both here in the Highlands and globally.”

70 taps have now been installed at sites across Scotland including harbours, beaches, national parks, botanical gardens and other tourist attractions.

The Ness Walk tap is the sixth so far in the Highlands, with more on the way.

