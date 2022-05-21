15 year wait for allotments in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you fancy growing your own in Inverness it might be a 15 year wait.

The vice president of the Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society, Richard Crawford has said the delay is due to a long waiting list and only a few slots.

Mr Crawford said the pandemic dramatically increased demand.

Speaking to The Times, he added that the climate crisis had also driven more people to sign up, with homegrown vegetables and fruit offering the option for “fewer trips to buy plastic-wrapped vegetables from supermarkets”.

90 people on the waiting list

He said his own allotment in Inverness had more than 90 people on the waiting list, but they only turn over five or six places a year, resulting in a potential wait time of up to 15 years.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “There are a number of allotment sites and community gardens across Highland, usually operated by an allotment association.

“While some of these are located on council land, we do not run or allocate any allotments.

“The Highland Council is committed to working with its public sector partners, private landowners, community groups and allotment associations to increase the provision of allotments in line with demand across the Highlands.

“We have recently developed a food growing strategy as we know there is an increasing appetite across Highland for more grow your own schemes and initiative and this will give residents the opportunity to get involved and let us know if our strategy and action plan will help make this happen.”