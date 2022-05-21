15 year wait for allotments in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
15 year wait for allotments in Inverness

By Louise Glen
May 21, 2022, 8:29 am Updated: May 21, 2022, 10:48 am
If you fancy growing your own in Inverness it might be a 15 year wait.

The vice president of the Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society, Richard Crawford has said the delay is due to a long waiting list and only a few slots.

Mr Crawford said the pandemic dramatically increased demand.

Speaking to The Times, he added that the climate crisis had also driven more people to sign up, with homegrown vegetables and fruit offering the option for “fewer trips to buy plastic-wrapped vegetables from supermarkets”.

90 people on the waiting list

He said his own allotment in Inverness had more than 90 people on the waiting list, but they only turn over five or six places a year, resulting in a potential wait time of up to 15 years.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “There are a number of allotment sites and community gardens across Highland, usually operated by an allotment association.

While some of these are located on council land, we do not run or allocate any allotments. 

“The Highland Council is committed to working with its public sector partners, private landowners, community groups and allotment associations to increase the provision of allotments in line with demand across the Highlands.

“We have recently developed a food growing strategy as we know there is an increasing appetite across Highland for more grow your own schemes and initiative and this will give residents the opportunity to get involved and let us know if our strategy and action plan will help make this happen.”

