IN PICTURES: Vintage and unique car show in Inverness city centre is roaring success

By Ellie Milne
May 22, 2022, 5:53 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 7:19 pm
A selection of the vehicles in Falcon Square, Inverness. Photo: Inverness Bid.
A popular vintage vehicle event returned to Inverness for the first time in three years on Saturday.

Crowds of people gathered in the city centre for the 12th annual Inverness Classic Vehicle Show, organised by Inverness Bid.

About 170 classic cars, bikes, trucks and tractors were featured, alongside street entertainment and music for people to enjoy.

The array of classic and unique vehicles were on display in Falcon Square, Church Street, High Street and Inglis Street before taking part in a finale parade at the end of the day.

Among those on show were original MacBrayne’s buses and a DeLorean identical to the one in the Back to the Future movie starring Michael J Fox.

Mike Smith, from Inverness Bid, said it was a “wonderful experience” bringing the show back to the city.

“It was lovely to see so many people on the streets,” he said. “We’ve had a tremendous response and everyone had an enjoyable day.

“We were delighted to have organised it and we’ve had such positive feedback from city centre businesses.

“We’re now looking forward to the 13th car show next year.”

Best pictures from Inverness Classic Vehicle Show

The 12th Inverness Classic Vehicle Show was a great success. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
A classic red Morgan car was on display. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
The streets of Inverness were packed with people enjoying the 12th annual event. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
Two of the cars on display – a blue Mini and a red Austin Morris. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
There were also tractors on display at the event. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
A blue and black Alvis car on the High Street in Inverness. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
People gathered to check out the car on display. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
The interior of one of the featured cars. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
A silver Delorean DMC 12 took part in the parade. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
Among the vintage vehicles was a green Morris Z Type. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
The day ended with a parade of cars. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
Many people lined the streets of Inverness to see the vehicles. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
The event included street entertainment and music. Supplied by Inverness Bid.
The classic car show will return to Inverness next year. Supplied by Inverness Bid.

