IN PICTURES: Vintage and unique car show in Inverness city centre is roaring success

A popular vintage vehicle event returned to Inverness for the first time in three years on Saturday.

Crowds of people gathered in the city centre for the 12th annual Inverness Classic Vehicle Show, organised by Inverness Bid.

About 170 classic cars, bikes, trucks and tractors were featured, alongside street entertainment and music for people to enjoy.

The array of classic and unique vehicles were on display in Falcon Square, Church Street, High Street and Inglis Street before taking part in a finale parade at the end of the day.

Among those on show were original MacBrayne’s buses and a DeLorean identical to the one in the Back to the Future movie starring Michael J Fox.

Mike Smith, from Inverness Bid, said it was a “wonderful experience” bringing the show back to the city.

“It was lovely to see so many people on the streets,” he said. “We’ve had a tremendous response and everyone had an enjoyable day.

“We were delighted to have organised it and we’ve had such positive feedback from city centre businesses.

“We’re now looking forward to the 13th car show next year.”

