Appeal for missing Inverness man Martin MacLean after he failed to turn up for work

Police in the Highlands are asking for help to trace a 51-year-old man who failed to turn up for work.

Martin MacLean was last seen around 11am on Sunday at Dan Corbett Gardens in Merkinch.

He is described as being 5ft 8ins, of slim build with very short receding fair hair. When last seen he was wearing green combat trousers and a long sleeved black zip top.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for the help of the public to trace a 51-year-old man reported missing from the Merkinch area of Inverness.

“Martin MacLean was last seen around 11am on Sunday, May 22, at a property in the Dan Corbett Gardens area and was due to go to work but did not attend.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2041 of Sunday, May 22, or speak with any police officer.”