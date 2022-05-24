Five sports clubs in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness to benefit from National Lottery funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five sports clubs and physical activity groups in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness will benefit from nearly £30,000 of funding from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.

They have been awarded the money through the National Lottery Community Fund in partnership with SportScotland to further improve sporting opportunities within their local communities.

In total, £115,000 has been awarded to 22 organisations across Scotland, with the five in the north and north-east being:

SportScotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “This National Lottery funding awarded to clubs and communities across Scotland will provide incredible support and make a big difference for many projects.

“After a tough couple of years for the sport and physical activity sector, these grants will enhance the sporting opportunities for so many.

‘’This funding would not be possible without the National Lottery players and we thank them for their continued support.

“Throughout the years, the contribution from the National Lottery players has truly changed lives and supported people and communities to improve and grow.’’

The five projects across the region who are set to receive grants are part of an overall 103 awards being made to voluntary and community groups in Scotland, totaling £2.2m.

National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Chair Kate Still said: “National Lottery funding continues to make amazing things happen in local communities right across Scotland.

“I am delighted that this funding is reaching across the Highlands, supporting projects that have been developed by and for local people. National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work.’’

If you need funding for your community or sport project you can apply online to National Lottery Awards for All.

Applications are received on a rolling basis and can be applied for at any time.

To find out what National Lottery Awards for All Scotland could do for your community visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/AwardsForAllScotland or phone 0300 123 7110.