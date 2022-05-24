Five sports clubs in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness to benefit from National Lottery funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five sports clubs in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness to benefit from National Lottery funding

By Chris Cromar
May 24, 2022, 6:35 pm
Sport groups in the region are to benefit from £30,000 of funding from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.
Five sports clubs and physical activity groups in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Inverness will benefit from nearly £30,000 of funding from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland.

They have been awarded the money through the National Lottery Community Fund in partnership with SportScotland to further improve sporting opportunities within their local communities.

In total, £115,000 has been awarded to 22 organisations across Scotland, with the five in the north and north-east being:

‘Provide incredible support’

SportScotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “This National Lottery funding awarded to clubs and communities across Scotland will provide incredible support and make a big difference for many projects.

“After a tough couple of years for the sport and physical activity sector, these grants will enhance the sporting opportunities for so many.

‘’This funding would not be possible without the National Lottery players and we thank them for their continued support.

“Throughout the years, the contribution from the National Lottery players has truly changed lives and supported people and communities to improve and grow.’’

The five projects across the region who are set to receive grants are part of an overall 103 awards being made to voluntary and community groups in Scotland, totaling £2.2m.

Making amazing things happen

National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Chair Kate Still said: “National Lottery funding continues to make amazing things happen in local communities right across Scotland.

“I am delighted that this funding is reaching across the Highlands, supporting projects that have been developed by and for local people. National Lottery players can be proud to know that the money they raise is helping to support this vital work.’’

If you need funding for your community or sport project you can apply online to National Lottery Awards for All.

Applications are received on a rolling basis and can be applied for at any time.

To find out what National Lottery Awards for All Scotland could do for your community visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/AwardsForAllScotland or phone 0300 123 7110.

