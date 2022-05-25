Highland Greens welcome Raigmore Hospital’s ‘cutting the car miles’ initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Greens welcome Raigmore Hospital’s ‘cutting the car miles’ initiative

By Chris Cromar
May 25, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 1:22 pm
Highland Green councillors Ryan MacKintosh, Andrew Baldrey, Kate Willis and Chris Ballance
Green councillors in the north have welcomed Raigmore Hospital’s new initiative which encourages staff and patients to leave their cars at home as much as possible.

The Inverness hospital is asking drivers to think about “cutting the car miles” in order to reduce pressure on parking at the site, as well as helping to reach their net zero targets.

NHS Highland installed signs asking drivers to switch from their car to walking, cycling, lift-sharing or using public transport.

The entrance to Raigmore Hospitall
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Inverness West councillor Ryan MacKintosh said: “I don’t own a car. I cycle, walk and use the bus and it’s possible for a lot of people to get to Raigmore by these means, but we need to make it easier.

“It’s good for people and the planet and will ultimately make people healthier and save the NHS money. I’m looking forward to working on our manifesto commitments for better cycling infrastructure and better buses.”

Hi-Bike hubs “proving popular”

Kate Willis, who represents Fort William and Ardnamurchan, has been working on the e-bike share scheme Hi-Bike, said: “The Inverness e-bikes are great for completing a longer journey to Raigmore, especially with the hill putting some people off cycling conventional bikes. There are Hi-Bike hubs at Inverness station and Raigmore and they are already proving popular.”

Fellow Lochaber councillor Andrew Baldrey, who represents Caol and Mallaig, has also been working on the Hi-Bike scheme and said he was “pleased” to see signs up around the hospital encouraging those who can to leave their car at home.

At the council elections held on May 5, the Greens increased their presence on Highland Council after gaining three councillors to have a total of four.

