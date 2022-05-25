Highland Greens welcome Raigmore Hospital’s ‘cutting the car miles’ initiative

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Green councillors in the north have welcomed Raigmore Hospital’s new initiative which encourages staff and patients to leave their cars at home as much as possible.

The Inverness hospital is asking drivers to think about “cutting the car miles” in order to reduce pressure on parking at the site, as well as helping to reach their net zero targets.

NHS Highland installed signs asking drivers to switch from their car to walking, cycling, lift-sharing or using public transport.

Inverness West councillor Ryan MacKintosh said: “I don’t own a car. I cycle, walk and use the bus and it’s possible for a lot of people to get to Raigmore by these means, but we need to make it easier.

“It’s good for people and the planet and will ultimately make people healthier and save the NHS money. I’m looking forward to working on our manifesto commitments for better cycling infrastructure and better buses.”

Hi-Bike hubs “proving popular”

Kate Willis, who represents Fort William and Ardnamurchan, has been working on the e-bike share scheme Hi-Bike, said: “The Inverness e-bikes are great for completing a longer journey to Raigmore, especially with the hill putting some people off cycling conventional bikes. There are Hi-Bike hubs at Inverness station and Raigmore and they are already proving popular.”

Fellow Lochaber councillor Andrew Baldrey, who represents Caol and Mallaig, has also been working on the Hi-Bike scheme and said he was “pleased” to see signs up around the hospital encouraging those who can to leave their car at home.

At the council elections held on May 5, the Greens increased their presence on Highland Council after gaining three councillors to have a total of four.