Children horrified after maggots fall from ceiling at Inverness school

Pupils in an Inverness school were quickly moved classroom after an infestation of maggots started falling on them as they completed their lessons.

Describing the incident as “horrifying” one local councillor wants to find out how it happened to stop it occuring again.

Highland Council said pest control was called into Crown Primary School following the incident during a lesson on Tuesday, after children noticed the insects falling from the ceiling.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The school became aware of the issue yesterday and moved pupils in the affected area to different workspaces so their learning was not disrupted.

“Pest control was immediately called to resolve this issue.”

The school opened normally on Wednesday.

Councillor Ian Brown says the priority is finding the root cause of the incident.

He said: “It must have been horrifying for the kids and I can imagine the teachers wouldn’t have been very pleased about it.

“I wouldn’t have liked it myself, but the council have acted and the classroom was cleared.

“We have to find out the cause and find out how it happened and then react from there.

He continued: “For example, say it was a dead bird or something got into the attic space and it was from that, they would have to check where it came from, how it got access and block it off but they need to inspect the building first.

“It must have been awful for them.”