Direct flights between Inverness and Dublin return for the first time post-pandemic

The first direct flight from Inverness and Dublin since the pandemic has taken off.

People in the Highlands can now get to Dublin to visit friends and family, commute for work or enjoy a city break in just over an hour.

Loganair’s flights will run four times per week on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Graeme Bell, Inverness Airport manager, said: “It is great to see Inverness and Dublin connecting once more. The return of this popular route enhances connectivity for the Highlands, offering passengers more choice and convenience.”

New routes could be launched

The Inverness to Dublin route is one of three being reintroduced by Loganair following the pandemic.

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said more routes could soon follow suit.

“As consumer confidence builds we can resume more services and launch new routes,” she said.

“It’s always encouraging to recommence routes like this one between Inverness and Dublin which shows Loganair’s continued commitment to providing domestic and international connectivity for both leisure and business customers.”