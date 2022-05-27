Inverness police release picture of man they wish to speak to after serious assualt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness police release picture of man they wish to speak to after serious assualt

By Louise Glen
May 27, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 5:03 pm
Police want to speak to a man who may have information about a serious assault in Inverness. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Police in Inverness have released the image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist them in relation to a serious assault.

The incident happened on Church Street, Inverness, around 12.10am on Wednesday, December 1 last year.

The man in the image is described as being 5ft 11ins, in his early 20s, with a slim build and short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Man urged to make contact with police

Detective Constable Pamela Dugdale, of Inverness CID, said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male depicted in this image, to make contact with the police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact with police at Inverness CID via 101 quoting reference number 0017 of December 1, 2021.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”

