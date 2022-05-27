Inverness police release picture of man they wish to speak to after serious assualt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Inverness have released the image of a man they believe may hold information which might assist them in relation to a serious assault.

The incident happened on Church Street, Inverness, around 12.10am on Wednesday, December 1 last year.

The man in the image is described as being 5ft 11ins, in his early 20s, with a slim build and short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Man urged to make contact with police

Detective Constable Pamela Dugdale, of Inverness CID, said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male depicted in this image, to make contact with the police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact with police at Inverness CID via 101 quoting reference number 0017 of December 1, 2021.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.”