Woman reported missing from Bath last seen near Drumnadrochit

By Ross Hempseed
May 28, 2022, 3:57 pm Updated: May 29, 2022, 7:53 pm
A woman who went missing in Bath last seen near Drumnadrochit, police believe.

Avon and Somerset Police are trying to trace 26-year-old Bilin Chen, who was last seen by her flatmates on Thursday, May 26.

A Chinese national, she lives in Bath but police are now certain she is in the Highlands after she was last spotted between Urquhart Castle and Drumnadrochit around 8pm on Friday, May 27.

She is described as having a short build with glasses and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple tartan skirt, white t-shirt and a light purple jacket with dark purple stripes down the sleeves.

Sergeant Tony Anderson, from Inverness Police Station, said: “We have been working closely with our colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police following Bilin’s sighting in our area and have significant concerns for her welfare.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information or possible sightings to please come forward as soon as possible. You can call Police on 101, quoting incident 1137 of 28 May.”

