Woman reported missing from Bath may be in Inverness By Ross Hempseed May 28, 2022, 3:57 pm

A woman who went missing in Bath may have travelled to Inverness according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police are trying to trace 26-year-old Bilin, who was last seen by her flatmates on Thursday, May 26.

A Chinese national, she lives in Bath but police believe she may have travelled to Inverness.

She is described as having a short build with glasses and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple tartan skirt, white t-shirt and a light purple jacket with dark purple stripes down the sleeves.

Please contact Police Scotland of you have information regarding her disappearance.

We're trying to locate #missing 26-year-old Bilin, who was last seen by her flatmates in #Bath on Thursday. We believe she may now be in #Scotland, possibly the #Inverness area. Full details in our appeal poster below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BBswMOkKWd

— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) May 28, 2022