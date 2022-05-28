Woman reported missing from Bath may be in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who went missing in Bath may have travelled to Inverness according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police are trying to trace 26-year-old Bilin, who was last seen by her flatmates on Thursday, May 26.

A Chinese national, she lives in Bath but police believe she may have travelled to Inverness.

She is described as having a short build with glasses and short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a purple tartan skirt, white t-shirt and a light purple jacket with dark purple stripes down the sleeves.

Please contact Police Scotland of you have information regarding her disappearance.

