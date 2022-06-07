UHI Inverness conducts research into declining salmon numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

UHI Inverness conducts research into declining salmon numbers

By Ross Hempseed
June 7, 2022, 9:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 10:29 am
atlantic salmon
Atlantic salmon in Scottish waters. Picture by Chris Conroy Atlantic Salmon Trust.

New research carried out by UHI Inverness will investigate the cause of declining numbers of Atlantic salmon in Scottish waters.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in Canada, will look into the genetics of Atlantic salmon.

It will help understand how different salmon species respond to freshwater and saltwater environments, which are impacted by cold temperatures and rainfall levels.

Atlantic salmon is an important species in Scotland however numbers of new fish are declining due to various factors, including warming seas and pollution.

Since the 1970s, far fewer salmon have been returning to Scottish waters.

Environmental conditions can significantly impact salmon migration habits and where they choose to feed and spawn.

These life cycles require precise timing as salmon can only spawn when at optimal conditions.

Identifying the most vulnerable populations

Using genetic and statistical tools, UHI Inverness project leader Dr Samantha Beck will combine migration data, environmental data and genomic data in her research.

She said: “I will be exploring migration timing and the environmental factors influencing salmon migration, and how these correlate with genetics, to determine what this might mean for the future of different populations of Atlantic salmon across their range.

“With this information, we can identify which populations are most vulnerable to climate change, providing fisheries managers with the knowledge and understanding to adapt river management to support these populations and conserve numbers.

“The diversity of Atlantic salmon life histories is vast, with adults maturing at different ages and returning to spawn at different times of the year.

“However, we know very little about the genetic basis of migration timing, especially in smolts.

“Results from this study will enable limited conservation resources to be targeted to those most vulnerable populations to ensure that rivers can continue to support a large diversity of Atlantic salmon.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]