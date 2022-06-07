Call for residents to have say as deadline looms for views on proposed Inverness developments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council is urging residents to have their say on the Inner Moray Firth local development plan.

Several projects are being proposed to help boost the regeneration and expansion of communities across the Inner Moray Firth, including Inverness.

Inverness has become a growing hub at the centre of the region and is currently expanding at a rate of about 290 new homes each year.

This accounts for 29% of all housing built across the entire Highlands region.

New infrastructure and transport projects are under way to help make Inverness a more modern and accessible city for people.

The plans breakdown into three key areas – strategic expansion areas, key employment locations and the city centre regeneration.

Here are some of the proposed projects across Inverness:

Harbour Gait – In central Inverness to upgrade the greenspace and seascape link with improved active travel links to the city centre.

– In central Inverness to upgrade the greenspace and seascape link with improved active travel links to the city centre. Castlehill – A housing development of up to 125 houses over 20 acres of unused space.

– A housing development of up to 125 houses over 20 acres of unused space. Torvean Golf Course – Redevelopment of the former Torvean Golf Course into an open park space with mixed leisure, retail, food and drink outlets celebrating the Caledonian Canal.

– Redevelopment of the former Torvean Golf Course into an open park space with mixed leisure, retail, food and drink outlets celebrating the Caledonian Canal. Ashton Central – New housing development for 180 houses on 33 acres.

– New housing development for 180 houses on 33 acres. Barn Church Road – On the corner is an allocated site to construct the new Stratton Health Centre.

– On the corner is an allocated site to construct the new Stratton Health Centre. Ness Castle Central – Large housing development with capacity for more than 480 houses. It will aim to safeguard the fabric, historic character and setting of the Caledonian Canal Scheduled Monument.

More than 1,200 new homes proposed

The council has stated in the development plan that it aims to create “urban living through strategic expansion of residential-led mixed-use development”.

Another priority is to encourage walking and cycling by delivering active travel and public realm improvements across the city centre.

Many of the projects proposed will attempt to safeguard green spaces and emphasize active travel throughout the city.

With the increase in housing capacity due to numerous developments, Highland Council will also increase primary and secondary school capacity in Inverness.

The consultation closes at 10am on June 17, so the council is urging residents to make their voices heard.

To find out more about what is being proposed in your area, click here.