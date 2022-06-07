Call for residents to have say as deadline looms for views on proposed Inverness developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for residents to have say as deadline looms for views on proposed Inverness developments

By Ross Hempseed
June 7, 2022, 1:01 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:38 pm
Harbour Gait, in the centre of the image, is one of the proposed areas for development. Picture by DCT Media.
Highland Council is urging residents to have their say on the Inner Moray Firth local development plan.

Several projects are being proposed to help boost the regeneration and expansion of communities across the Inner Moray Firth, including Inverness.

Inverness has become a growing hub at the centre of the region and is currently expanding at a rate of about 290 new homes each year.

This accounts for 29% of all housing built across the entire Highlands region.

New infrastructure and transport projects are under way to help make Inverness a more modern and accessible city for people.

The plans breakdown into three key areas – strategic expansion areas, key employment locations and the city centre regeneration.

Here are some of the proposed projects across Inverness:

  • Harbour Gait – In central Inverness to upgrade the greenspace and seascape link with improved active travel links to the city centre.
  • Castlehill – A housing development of up to 125 houses over 20 acres of unused space.
  • Torvean Golf Course – Redevelopment of the former Torvean Golf Course into an open park space with mixed leisure, retail, food and drink outlets celebrating the Caledonian Canal.
  • Ashton Central – New housing development for 180 houses on 33 acres.
  • Barn Church Road – On the corner is an allocated site to construct the new Stratton Health Centre.
  • Ness Castle Central – Large housing development with capacity for more than 480 houses. It will aim to safeguard the fabric, historic character and setting of the Caledonian Canal Scheduled Monument.
Ness Bank Central housing development, one of the largest currently underway in Inverness. Picture supplied by Google Maps.

More than 1,200 new homes proposed

The council has stated in the development plan that it aims to create “urban living through strategic expansion of residential-led mixed-use development”.

Another priority is to encourage walking and cycling by delivering active travel and public realm improvements across the city centre.

Many of the projects proposed will attempt to safeguard green spaces and emphasize active travel throughout the city.

With the increase in housing capacity due to numerous developments, Highland Council will also increase primary and secondary school capacity in Inverness.

The consultation closes at 10am on June 17, so the council is urging residents to make their voices heard.

To find out more about what is being proposed in your area, click here.

[[title]]

[[text]]

