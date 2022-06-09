Inverness named as one of top 16 city breaks in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness named as one of top 16 city breaks in Europe

By Ross Hempseed
June 9, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:43 pm
A top down view of the city of Inverness
Inverness has been welcomed as a top destination for city breaks in Europe.

Highland Council’s Inverness city leader, Ian Brown, has welcomed the news it is one of the top 16 city breaks in Europe, according to Time Out travel website.

Mr Brown recognised the destination is not only a great getaway, but as the gateway to the Highlands it offers tourists some of the best scenery and activities in Scotland.

Time Out consulted local experts in cities across Europe and asked them to nominate the places people should be visiting in 2022, ranking Inverness as number 16.

As the pandemic wanes, activities, festivals and new opportunities are coming back to Inverness, and Mr Brown wants tourists to take advantage of this.

He said: “Visitors who have been denied an opportunity to visit Highland due to the pandemic can now set their sights on a trip to Highland to see the many sights we have to offer.

‘Some of the most majestic scenery on the planet’

“We have stunning mountains throughout the region, beautiful lochs, a diverse range of wildlife and some of the most picturesque areas in the world.”

Time Out lists several places in and near Inverness as points of interest for visitors, including Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle, Culloden Battlefield and the Eden Court Theatre.

A mock-up of the exterior of the newly refurbished Inverness Castle due to reopen in 2025 including walkways and gardens
A mock-up of the exterior of the newly refurbished Inverness Castle due to reopen in 2025. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The city will want to capitalise on the grand reopening of Inverness Castle in 2025, delivering an interactive experience attracting 500,000 visitors a year.

Mr Brown added: “Inverness is already a top city break destination and offers visitors something unique.

“We are fortunate enough to enjoy some of the most majestic scenery on the planet, and we would encourage people planning a visit to Inverness to also venture further afield and enjoy everything Highland has to offer.”

