Inverness named as one of top 16 city breaks in Europe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council’s Inverness city leader, Ian Brown, has welcomed the news it is one of the top 16 city breaks in Europe, according to Time Out travel website.

Mr Brown recognised the destination is not only a great getaway, but as the gateway to the Highlands it offers tourists some of the best scenery and activities in Scotland.

Time Out consulted local experts in cities across Europe and asked them to nominate the places people should be visiting in 2022, ranking Inverness as number 16.

As the pandemic wanes, activities, festivals and new opportunities are coming back to Inverness, and Mr Brown wants tourists to take advantage of this.

He said: “Visitors who have been denied an opportunity to visit Highland due to the pandemic can now set their sights on a trip to Highland to see the many sights we have to offer.

‘Some of the most majestic scenery on the planet’

“We have stunning mountains throughout the region, beautiful lochs, a diverse range of wildlife and some of the most picturesque areas in the world.”

Time Out lists several places in and near Inverness as points of interest for visitors, including Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle, Culloden Battlefield and the Eden Court Theatre.

The city will want to capitalise on the grand reopening of Inverness Castle in 2025, delivering an interactive experience attracting 500,000 visitors a year.

Mr Brown added: “Inverness is already a top city break destination and offers visitors something unique.

“We are fortunate enough to enjoy some of the most majestic scenery on the planet, and we would encourage people planning a visit to Inverness to also venture further afield and enjoy everything Highland has to offer.”