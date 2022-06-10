Highland Council to make repairs then charge owners due to collapse risk of Inverness building By Lauren Robertson June 10, 2022, 1:17 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 6:07 pm 0 There are fears the building could collapse. Picture by Sandy McCook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘It’s not a race, leave some space’: Walker Road pupils in Aberdeen tie ribbons to gates to show how many lives at risk at school gates REVEALED: What your new Highland Councillors will be paid (and how it caused a bit of a row) End of an Era – Highland Council confirms Inverness Town House chamber no longer fit for purpose Glynis Campbell-Sinclair appointed Inverness Provost, with Ian Brown taking role of city area leader