Missing Inverness woman Isla Reid traced safe and well By Cameron Roy June 12, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 11:51 pm

Police in Inverness say they have traced a 62-year-old woman who had been missing since yesterday.

Police said Isla Reid had been traced safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "Police in Inverness would like to update the public that missing person Isla Reid has been traced safe and well.

"We would like to thank the public for their help in relation to this incident."