‘It’s part of who we are’: Highland dancers keep Scottish tradition alive as they fling themselves into games season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘It’s part of who we are’: Highland dancers keep Scottish tradition alive as they fling themselves into games season

By Lauren Robertson
June 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:20 am

With their bright, tartan outfits, it is hardly any surprise that Highland dancers gather a crowd when they take to the stage.

The performers – who often start as young as four – are no stranger to competitions, taking part in many throughout the year.

But the Highland Games are the creme de la creme, with thousands of people mulling around as they perform in open, outdoor arenas.

With the games back in full swing across the country this year, there is little fear that the stage will be empty for long.

While there is worry other Scottish traditions will die out, Cheryl Heggie – who has her own dance school in Balloch – is confident Highland dancing will remain for years to come.

Cheryl Heggie, who has her own dance school, does not believe Highland dancing will fade away unlike other Scottish traditions. Here she stands with three of her pupils.
Cheryl Heggie, who has her own dance school, does not believe Highland dancing will fade away unlike other Scottish traditions. Ciorstaidh Riddoch, Kodi Wong and Lois Macleod with Cheryl Heggie on the right. Sandy McCook/DCT Media

‘It’s part of who we are’

Mrs Heggie, who has run the Cheryl Heggie School of Dance for 20 years, said: “You can go to any small village and you’ll find someone with a guitar, fiddle or accordion and people around tapping their feet to it and having a sing-song, it’s the culture of Scotland.

“It makes you want to get up and dance around. It’s social as well, we love a ceilidh at an event rather than sitting around a table.

“I think it’s part of who we are as Scottish people, it’s part of our identity.”

Her dance school takes in pupils from the age of four, and the hard work starts there.

“Highland dancing is pretty tough,” she said.

Highlands dancers performing at the Aberdeen Highland Games.
Highland dancing requires some real endurance, as shown by this group at the Aberdeen Highland Games in 2017. Pic: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

“They say a six-step Highland fling is the equivalent of running a mile so it’s hard going.

“Because we dance on our toes it’s about building the strength and flexibility in your legs, toes and ankles to keep hopping.”

Dancing is about ‘leisure and pleasure’

There are more than 100 girls at the Inverness dance school, many of whom have been training with Mrs Heggie since the day they did their first pas de basque.

Serious competitors train as many as three times every week, but Mrs Heggie said it’s important to remember the sport is also about “leisure and pleasure”.

She added: “My ethos is to give my dancers positive dance experiences.

“There are lots of schools where all they do is compete. Competitions are great, but we try to do other things as well.”

Young pupils practicing at Cheryl Heggie School of Dance
Practice makes perfect for this young group at the Cheryl Heggie School of Dance, Balloch. Pic: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

A large part of the beauty of Highland dancing is in the iconic costumes, but they too add to the difficulty of the style.

Mrs Heggie said: “When you think about cheerleaders or lyrical dancers, the costumes are very thin and light, whereas for Highland we’re putting on heavy kilts and wooly socks.

“It’s like putting weights on and trying to jump up and down.”

Highland dancers performing on a stage
Highland dancing always attracts the crowds at the games, like the Oldmeldrum Sports at the weekend. Pic: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Summer of dance

Despite the challenges and hard work, dancers across the country are looking forward to a summer of Highland Games.

Each dancer will learn and perfect six dances in front of crowds, all hoping to score the most points in each.

Dances may include the Highland Fling, Swords, Seanna Truibhas, the Flora Macdonald, Sailors Hornpipe and the Irish Jig.

There is somewhat of a more open atmosphere compared to the strict competitions that take place throughout the rest of the year.

“Anyone can join in at the Highland Games so that’s exciting, it opens doors a bit further afield,” added Mrs Heggie. “There’s a big community feel about it, it’s more open.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]